Commentary

Dems Push Bill to Give Immigrants Free Health Insurance, Food Stamps Immediately Upon Entering Country

 By Rachel Emmanuel and    June 16, 2023 at 12:08pm
On Thursday, Democrats in the House and Senate introduced a bill aiming to eliminate the five-year waiting period for immigrants to access federal benefits.

The current law mandates that most immigrants must wait for a period of five years after obtaining their official immigration status before they become eligible to access certain federal benefits.

But the new bill, introduced by (far-left) Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Tony Cardenas, as well as Sen. Mazie Hirono, would eliminate the five-year wait and award taxpayer-funded benefits to immigrants as soon as they receive immigrant status.

If that sounds unsustainable, that’s because it is.

Prominent Trans Activist Sentenced to Life in Prison for 'Most Depraved Crime' Judge Has Ever Seen


In a statement, Jayapal referred to the stipulations in the current legislation, which was passed by Congress in 1996 and signed into law by card-carrying Democrat and then-President Bill Clinton, as “cruel, xenophobic, and unreasonable barriers to health care, nutrition assistance, and other life-changing public benefits.”

Jayapal added: “Immigrants and families should not have to wait to access these basic services.”

In assuredly unrelated news, less than two months ago, Jayapal, along with Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Adam Smith, reintroduced the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act, which would repeal the mandatory detention of immigrants entering the country illegally and make it harder to detain asylum seekers, pregnant women, LGBTQ individuals, survivors of torture or gender-based violence, and people under age 21.

And on Tuesday, the Biden administration promised to extend the legal status of more than 300,000 people from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal, reversing a Trump-era decision, but some Democrats complained that it “did not go far enough.”

A 2021 study by The Center for Immigration Studies showed that in 2018, 49 percent of households headed by immigrants used at least one major welfare program, compared to 32 percent of households headed by native-born Americans.

Among households headed by a non-citizen who had lived in the United States for ten years or less, 40 percent used at least one major program, and for those in the country for more than ten years, it was 62 percent.

As Biden Refuses to Secure the Border, Texas Governor Makes His Move Amid Declaration of 'Public Enemy Number One'

Although Americans have always been willing to share the pie, it’s not a magic or endless pie, and it was made for our children to enjoy.

But the growing majority of the slices now seem to be given out not only to people who haven’t contributed toward the ingredients but also to millions of people who just crashed the party for the free pie.

Maybe “equity” should start with how much individuals put into the system instead of just what they can take out.

Whether these Democrat lawmakers just live in a Utopian fantasy or whether they are deliberately trying to destroy the American way of life is a matter of personal opinion.

Either way, it’s not a glowing assessment of Democrat leadership and where their priorities are.

The great economist Milton Friedman’s much-quoted statement has never been more relevant than right now –“You cannot simultaneously have free immigration and a welfare state.”

Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
