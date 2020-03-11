SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

While Dems Push Coronavirus Panic, Pence Gets Things Done - Announces Free Testing for 240 Million

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published March 11, 2020 at 8:04am
Print

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Tuesday the nation’s largest health insurance companies have agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus testing and treatment, demonstrating the power of government taking the initiative to partner with private industry to the benefit of the American people.

Rather than focusing on the constant criticism and fear-mongering by Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and many in the mainstream media, Pence and his team are working the problem and achieving strong results.

During a White House meeting with President Donald Trump and top health insurance company executives, Pence, the administration’s point man on its coronavirus response, estimated almost 240 million Americans would be covered by between the private insurers’ plans and their support Medicare and Medicaid programs.

“I’m pleased to report, as you requested, Mr. President, that all the insurance companies here either today or before today have agreed to waive all co-pays on coronavirus testing and extend coverage for coronavirus treatment in their benefit plans,” the vice president said.

TRENDING: Hunter Biden Looks To Skip Deposition That Judge Ordered Him To Attend 'Unless His Hair Is on Fire'

“We want people to get tested,” Pence added.

The insurance companies also agreed to cover tele-medicine, so patients, particularly among vulnerable populations, would not have to travel to their doctors, if they so choose.

“We’ve brought the full resources of the federal government to bear,” Pence said.

Do you approve of the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak?

He noted that the Trump administration is also “bringing all of the businesses of the country to bear to protect the health of the American people.”

The vice president further highlighted that at Trump’s direction last week, all Medicare and Medicaid patients are fully covered for coronavirus testing and treatment.

The Daily Caller reported the private insurer attendees at the meeting included “Gail Bourdreaux, President and CEO of Anthem, Inc., Dave Wichmann, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, Bruce Broussard, President and CEO Humana, Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President, and CEO of Centene Corporation, Matt Eyles, President and CEO Americas Health Insurance Plans, Tim Wentworth, CEO of Express Scripts and Cigna Services, Justine Handelman, Senior Vice President for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Karen Lynch, President of Aetna Business Unit, Executive Vice President of CVS Health, and Gregory Adams, Chairman and CEO Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.”

Pence also pointed out that last week the administration met with pharmaceutical, as well as nursing home industry leaders.

The Trump administration has put together a best practices document, which the vice president tweeted out on Tuesday.

RELATED: Narrative Busted: Anti-Trump Dem Governors Praise President for Coronavirus Response

So far, there have been 1,015 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in 38 states, with 31 deaths reported, according to The New York Times.

Worldwide, there are more than 121,000 people infected with the virus in at least 108 countries, with approximately 4,300 deaths.

At a briefing of the coronavirus task force Tuesday evening, Pence recounted, “President Trump said from early on that this would be a whole-of-government approach.”

“We’re bringing the full resources of the federal government and the full resources of — of this great economy and our great business sector to bear in protecting the American people and protecting American families.”

What a refreshing change from the Democratic Party’s consistent badgering of the business world: Private industry reflects the strength of America; it’s not the enemy.

One gets the sense that the seeds are being sown through this cooperative effort between the federal government and the health care sector that could bear the fruit of powerful innovation and true reform in a Trump second term.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







World Health Organization Officially Calls Coronavirus a 'Pandemic'
Chuck Schumer Hit with Multiple Ethics Complaints in Wake of Supreme Court Threat
While Dems Push Coronavirus Panic, Pence Gets Things Done - Announces Free Testing for 240 Million
New York Sets Up Coronavirus 'Containment Zone,' Will Deploy National Guard To Assist
Islamic Speaker at Bernie Rally Has Said Zionists Are the Ones Actually Behind ISIS
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×