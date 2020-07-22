The hard-working police officers, firefighters and other first responders who risk their lives every day deserve appreciation and respect from folks on both sides of the political aisle.

Unfortunately, while Democratic Party politicians increasingly criticize law enforcement agencies and call for them to be defunded, the political divide leaves first responders caught in the crossfire.

But for first lady Melania Trump, taking care of those who risk their lives for others was all in a day’s work when she made a surprise visit to the Engine Company 9 fire station in Washington, D.C., on July 15.

“Today I met w/ @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members at Engine Company 9 fire station to drop off face masks, boxed lunches & other #BeBest items to show my appreciation for their work to provide critical life-saving services to keep our local communities healthy, secure & safe,” the first lady tweeted.

Today I met w/ @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members at Engine Company 9 fire station to drop off face masks, boxed lunches & other #BeBest items to show my appreciation for their work to provide critical life-saving services to keep our local communities healthy, secure & safe. pic.twitter.com/GwpEUTK5Ll — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 15, 2020

Her tweet included photos of men and women in uniform chatting with the first lady, who handed out White House chef-prepared boxed lunches to firefighters, as well as police officers from the nearby DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District, according to a White House news release.

She also provided them with supplies such as reusable masks, sanitizer and tote bags bearing her “Be Best” slogan, which refers to first lady’s initiative encouraging children to strive for excellence and stay away from harmful habits like opioid abuse.

Plenty of Twitter users lost it at the sight of the first lady acting charitably toward brave public servants, responding with obscene memes and vulgar tweets (in other words, the language of the radical left).

But some offered support for the first lady and her cause:

The entire TRUMP FAMILY seems to be kind, generous, loving, caring and intrested in the well-being of all US citizens i applaud you, all of AMERICA has been blessed by having a family in congress that makes all citizens a part of their family GOD BLESS @realDonaldTrump — Hannes Joubert (@HannesJoubert6) July 16, 2020

Way to go! I think we ALL ought to help with things like this. We need to show our appreciation for our police, firemen and women, as well as our 1st responders. Thank you 1st Lady — Terri Williams (@TerriWi18535278) July 15, 2020

It is impossible not to love this @FLOTUS ! What a charming and sensitive woman. — AmorFebrilPeloBrasil (@amor_febril) July 15, 2020

Fire wife here and this was such a thoughtful visit. They sacrifice their lives for us all. Very high rate of cancer sadly due to exposure of chemicals in fires.

Thank you for all you do for America Melania.

We love you 💖 — Pollypocketmom (@pollypocketmom) July 18, 2020

On the same day as the first lady’s visit, the National Association of Police Organizations announced its endorsement for President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, in the 2020 presidential election.

The first couple has provided unwavering support to first responders — especially police — in stark contrast to the spineless, witless politicians like Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who denigrate law enforcement in order to pander to radical groups like Black Lives Matter and their anti-police rhetoric.

Firefighters in cities across the United States have been there to quench infernos set during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd, even as city leaders allowed the destruction and mayhem to rage on.

Emergency medical services personnel revived COVID-19 patients in places like New York, where Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his failed policies allowed the virus to spread unimpeded in nursing homes.

And worst yet, police officers were routinely attacked, defunded and smeared as racists while holding the thin blue line against the anarchy that leftist politicians endorsed.

Leftists politicians like to sell themselves as friends of the downtrodden.

But while they see the Democratic Party as the only party in touch with the common person, that facade has crumbled as they have firmly aligned themselves against the public servants who are the backbone of America in favor of the destructive anarchists tearing the nation down.

The fact that it would be hard to imagine the likes of Pelosi or Biden providing lunches for and thanking police officers simply says it all.

