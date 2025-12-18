President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, are seen at a Dec. 2 White House event. The GOP stands to gain points with voters if the economy improves as predicted in 2026. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)
Dems' Push to Tie Trump to 'Affordability' Issue Will Be Midterm Boon for GOP if Current Trend Continues
The Democrats were able to successfully harness Americans’ concerns about “affordability” into some campaign wins in this year’s off-year elections.
However, if current trends continue, the Democrats’ push, along with robust support from the liberal media, to blame President Donald Trump for the nation’s current high prices, will shift this year’s headwind into a tailwind for Republicans in the 2026 midterms next November.
In other words, if the GOP president is responsible for not bringing prices down fast enough, then, when prices continue to drop over the next year, Republican candidates will get the credit, too.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
