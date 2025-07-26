Share
Dems Quickly Delete Widely-Mocked Groceries Post After Realizing It's a Massive Self-Own

 By Michael Austin  July 26, 2025 at 7:00am
An official social media account for the Democratic Party tried to claim that President Donald Trump was responsible for runaway inflation in recent years, but they instead proved that former President Joe Biden was the one who drove the trend.

In a viral X post on Thursday, the Democratic National Committee account posted a graph showing the prices for various groceries have risen substantially, as noted by the New York Post.

The X post from the Democrats was simply captioned, “Trump’s America.”

“Prices are higher today than they were on July 2024 all in major categories listed below,” the subtitle added.

But social media users were very quick to notice that most of the inflation occurred between 2021 and 2025, during which Biden, and not Trump, was in office.

On the other hand, inflation appeared relatively stable in the portion of the graph that captured the first Trump term.

As the mockery continued, the Democratic Party account deleted the post entirely.

Are Democrats to blame for inflation?

“The Democratic Party just deleted the dumbest post of all time,” school choice activist Corey DeAngelis posted.

“They got owned so hard,” one user agreed.

“Wow, I wonder who was running things before that big upward trend, we should get that guy back,” another observed in reference to the Trump years.

“Displaying incompetence is about the only thing Democrats are capable of doing well,” a fourth user said.

“At this point they are making it too easy for Trump to roast them,” a fifth added.

“I mean they think socialism is good economics I’m not surprised they couldn’t think that through,” a sixth said.

Even the White House rapid response account on X mocked their predecessors over the post, drawing two arrows toward the largest price hikes and labeling them “Biden.”

Throughout his single four-year term, Biden oversaw some of the most severe inflation witnessed in the United States for decades.

The inflation rate under his watch peaked at 9.1 percent as of June 2022, and by the end of his term, food costs had increased more than 22 percent.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




