While Dems Rally in Churches and High Schools, Trump Books New Hampshire's Largest Arena

With the New Hampshire primary set to take place Tuesday and all attention focused on the Northeastern state, the candidates running for president in 2020 are pulling out all of the stops to rally their supporters in a bid to increase turnout at the polls.

That apparently includes President Donald Trump as well, even as he is, for all intents and purposes, essentially running unopposed for the Republican Party’s nomination to run for re-election in November.

Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

Early on Monday morning, Trump tweeted, “Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester!”

TRENDING: House Republicans Strike Back Against Schiff, Boycott ‘Publicity Event’ Hearing

According to Fox News, Trump’s rally will be held in the SNHU Arena in Manchester that reportedly has a capacity of just shy of 12,000 for concerts, and odds are it will be full to the brim of the president’s supporters.

In fact, if Trump’s rally in New Hampshire is anything like his typical rallies anywhere else across the country, there will likely be an almost equal number of supporters who will turn out for the event and those who stand outside to watch and listen via a massive screen and loudspeakers.

And like at his other rallies, the president’s supporters began lining up and camping out on Sunday outside of the arena more than 24 hours in advance of the start of the event, despite unpleasant weather conditions — a trend that some in the media have reluctantly noted even as others of their colleagues attempt to avoid mentioning it.

Trump actually retweeted a post later on Monday morning from ABC reporter Jonathan Karl, who wrote, “Cold rain, snow and lots of Trump supporters. Despite the miserable weather, there are already more people lining up outside the venue of @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally tonight than you see at most of the events for the Democratic candidates. Some have been out here all night.”

Cold rain, snow and lots of Trump supporters. Despite the miserable weather, there are already more people lining up outside the venue of @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally tonight than you see at most of the events for the Democratic candidates. Some have been out here all night pic.twitter.com/PI1DOFy9ro — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, while thousands of Trump supporters have spent upwards of a day waiting outside in the cold and snow for the president’s rally on Monday night, the major Democratic candidates are scrambling around the state to hold events and rallies with dramatically smaller crowds in auditoriums, churches, civic centers, diners and small theaters.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who leads the pack of Democrats in New Hampshire and is the only candidate who comes anywhere close to Trump in terms of crowd size, reportedly had four events scheduled for Monday.

First, a breakfast event in Manchester, followed by a town-hall meeting at Franklin Pierce University, followed by a canvassing event in Hudson and capped off with a rally at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, which has a reported maximum capacity of around 7,500.

However, Sanders may not be solely responsible for filling that arena in Durham on Monday night, as he has called in the help of some popular surrogates on his behalf in the form of far-left progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and rock band The Strokes.

RELATED: Confused Biden Mocks 2nd Amendment, Claims 'Rational' Gun Policy Would Ban '50 Clips in a Weapon'

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared to have three events scheduled for Monday — a meet-and-greet at Plymouth State University in the morning, an early evening rally at an athletic club in Milford and a rally later at a high school in Exeter.

Do you think President Trump has more enthusiasm among voters on his side? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (519 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a “Get Out The Vote” drive at an opera house in Rochester in the morning that drew a little more than 200 people, then had a town-hall event scheduled for the early evening at a church in Portsmouth that holds up to 1,000 people.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota reportedly had four events around the state on the schedule for Monday, while former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to have only two events scheduled in two large churches. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard had only one town-hall event scheduled for the evening in Manchester, while entrepreneur Andrew Yang had six events penciled into the schedule over the course of the day.

All of those venues hold anywhere from a couple hundred to a thousand people (aside from the Sanders event in Durham), meaning that even if all of the events were combined together, Trump would likely still have drawn a bigger crowd than all the Democrats combined with his single rally in Manchester — which ought to tell you something about which candidate has the most enthusiastic and dedicated supporters.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.