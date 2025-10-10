Dems Would Rather Choose an Endless Cycle of Violence Over Trump's Help

In seeking explanations for the seemingly baffling refusal of Democratic politicians to accept President Donald Trump’s support in quelling crime in cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago, the most obvious cause is not so puzzling after all.

For when realizing such rejection is motivated by progressive attempts to promote, protect, or augment political power, it’s clear liberal officeholders have abdicated that obligation to selfishly further all three.

Hoping that anti-Trump demagoguery obscures their public safety negligence, Democratic politicians playing Pollyanna maintain that everything is under control when clearly it is not.

Chief among those attempting to divert attention from their law-and-order incompetence are Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois.

In projecting a defiantly unified stance against the president, those politicians pontificate from the same “Trump is fascist” character assassination playbook.

A small sampling of such hyperbolic nonsense is Bass’ claim that Trump’s National Guard deployment in response to the June riots in LA was a “chaotic escalation,” and “the act of a dictator” supporting ICE’s “reign of terror.”

But such absurdities were far surpassed by her boss, Newsom, in declaring the president’s move to nationalize the California National Guard was “deranged behavior,” and “purposely inflammatory.”

And if that weren’t enough, the California governor also said that it was time for Trump to “grow up,” that he was acting as a “tough guy because he didn’t get enough hugs from his parents,” and that the president was a “son of a bitch.”

More recently, in response to Trump’s consideration of deploying the National Guard to combat Chicago’s crime epidemic, Johnson asserted the president’s actions were “a flagrant violation of our Constitution,” and that citizens of the Windy City should “stand up against the tyranny.”

And doubling down on those provocative comments, Illinois’ Pritzker labeled National Guard deployment “an invasion” and Donald Trump “the biggest threat to our democracy that we’ve experienced in the history of our country.”

The unspoken calculus of those progressive politicians should be clear to anyone with even the slightest understanding of human behavior: That is, if welcoming Trump’s help to reduce crime, liberal officeholders fear looking weak and losing power.

Even more self-incriminating to incumbent liberals, if Trump’s assistance likely leads to less criminality, voters will surely ask why federal support wasn’t requested sooner, and if Trump could protect us, why couldn’t you?

Thus, backed into a corner by their own incompetence, as a matter of political survival, “the best defense is a good offense” option those inept politicians have chosen is a performative stand against the “bully” occupying the White House.

By violating their primary duty as elected officials to protect the safety of their constituents, the only safety they ensure is maintaining their power by ignoring that sacred responsibility, and the public be damned.

But if such power-focused motivations weren’t enough, a far more egregious example of political selfishness occurred during President Joe Biden’s administration in inexplicably opening our borders to millions of undocumented immigrants.

However, instead of pursuing singularly craven personal interests exhibited by the aforementioned politicians, Biden also focused on sacrificing the welfare of the American people to further the electoral gains of his party.

The evidence of that single-minded focus is obvious, because after all, why, then, did Biden eliminate all of Trump’s border-sealing executive actions within days of assuming office? Was he impersonating Saint Francis of Assisi? Or was it Mother Teresa? Probably not.

Could he not have known that flooding our nation with millions of unvetted migrants would cause untold harm? Given his increasingly fragile mental state, possibly.

However, since Biden turned our southern border into a turnstile at the very beginning of his term, when he was still relatively lucid, that explanation is also unlikely.

Thus, the most plausible motive for Biden’s actions was to change the electorate by flooding our nation with future voters beholden to the Democratic Party.

So, as an autocratic power grab, currently replicated by progressive politicians in Chicago, Los Angeles, and most recently, Portland, he prioritized personal ascendancy and party interests over our nation and its people to achieve those ends.

And yet, benefiting our citizens by securing our border and in seeking the restoration of law and order, Trump is demonized as a dictator. Crazy.

For unlike tyrants, maybe, just maybe, the president’s self-interest is the public’s self-interest as well. After all, just ask the once criminally terrorized citizens of Washington, D.C.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

