Dems Recruit Another Up-and-Comer with Ugly Past - Bobby Pulido Even Posted Links to Site That Hosted Child Sex Abuse Videos

Of the little credit Democratic up-and-comer Bobby Pulido can be given, at least give him this much: He didn’t bother deleting his porn-promoting social media posts.

That’s both the least and the most you can give the man who hopes to unseat GOP Rep. Monica De La Cruz in Texas’ 15th Congressional District. Pulido, 54, a Latin Grammy-winning musician, reportedly posted links to pornographic websites on social media between 2013 and 2024, including a site that has drawn complaints for hosting child sex videos.

The numerous pro-pornography messages were first reported by Fox News, although they’re still available on the singer’s account.

“Pulido is best known for Tejano, or Mexican-Spanish folk-style songs like ‘Desvelado’ and ‘Se Murió de Amor,’ and he received five nominations for a Latin Grammy Award, winning Best Tejano Album in 2022 and 2025,” Fox reported last week.

“Since announcing his bid, Pulido has attempted to reframe himself as a bipartisan candidate with a strong emphasis on family. He has scrubbed his social media of more references to his political stances — like a photo of himself urinating on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.”

Lovely. But apparently, he didn’t see fit to excise other questionable material, which was still linked and visible as of Monday morning.

In 2013, he tweeted at an individual who he said “tells me he’s bored and doesn’t know what to do. They say out there that there’s a website called youporn and that it’s cool. They say…”

He also tweeted to a fellow musician, linking to a pornographic clip on user-generated porn site XVideos and asking if royalties were paid for a song used in it.

Also in 2013, “homemade porn while sleep-deprived?” again with an XVideos link.

“It’s impossible to have Twitter and not watch porn,” he wrote in a in 2014 post on the site now known as X.

In 2015, there was a link to YouPorn that he later deleted, according to Fox, telling his followers that his account had been hacked.

In 2016, he wrote this: “To everyone crying over the shutdown of XVideos, I’m telling you there are other free sites. I mean, that’s what they’ve told me. #you’rewelcome.”

In a 2021 piece for The New York Times, opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof noted that XVideos is the lowest of the low for the so-called “Tube Sites,” particularly when it comes to sites that host videos of underage individuals, sexual assault, and/or revenge porn.

I wrote in December about Pornhub, a Montreal-based website that pioneered access to free porn uploaded by anyone — so-called tube sites that are like YouTube for nudity and sex. Since that article, credit card companies have stopped working with Pornhub, the site has removed more than nine million videos, and the Canadian and United States governments have been cracking down on the company’s practices. But as I noted at the time, the exploitation is rooted not in a single company but in an industry that operates with impunity, and punishing one corporation may simply benefit its rivals. That’s happening here. When Pornhub deleted videos, millions of outraged customers fled to its nemesis, XVideos, which has even fewer scruples. Pierre Woodman, a veteran European pornographer, told me that while I may have damaged Pornhub financially, for XVideos “you are Santa Claus.” That’s not a comfortable feeling, and it’s why we need to work to rein in an entire rogue industry — and for now, the behemoth is XVideos, bolstered by Google and other search engines.

And now, by a Democratic candidate who, according to Politico, was recruited by the party to run in the district, hoping to flip it! Apparently, Democratic recruiters didn’t do their due diligence. That, or they simply didn’t care.

The second possibility, unfortunately, is more likely than you’d think. Perhaps encouraged by Jay Jones winning the attorney general’s race in Virginia despite being an assassination fantasist, they’ve lowered the bar for candidates.

A porn hound who links to videos on his socials? Sure, why not? After all, it’s not like any establishment media outlet whose name doesn’t begin with the letters F-O-X is going to cover this seriously.

At least the GOP is calling him out for this, with the National Republican Congressional CommitteeNational Republican Congressional Committee calling him “unhinged and unfit to serve in Congress,” Fox reported.

Unfortunately, that effectively describes the perfect candidate for Democrats in the year of our Lord, 2025. It’s only going to get worse with Democrats, too.

They’re the party of the revolution, after all, and the revolution always has to get more extreme — always.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.