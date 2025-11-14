Share
Dems Release Another New Epstein Email They Say Damages Trump - But It Might Actually Do the Opposite

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 14, 2025 at 4:09am
On Wednesday, the Democrats’ line was that President Donald Trump and the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein were as thick as thieves. This was based on three emails taken wildly out of context, with a redacted name of an Epstein sex-trafficking victim.

Later on Wednesday, Republicans released a fuller tranche of Epstein documents, including an unredacted version of the incriminating email — one which showed the name mentioned was a victim who explicitly said Trump wasn’t involved with the financier’s illicit activities. Furthermore, a Democrat social media post featuring an email that intimated Trump spent Thanksgiving 2017 with Epstein was thoroughly debunked.

OK, so that didn’t work. Then the Democrats tried another tack: Actually, Epstein hated Trump! Which proves he’s worse!

This, you might expect, isn’t quite the own you think it is.

Just to catch you up to speed, in case you’ve missed it: On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails of Epstein’s that mentioned Trump, including one they peddled as super-duper incriminating.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him,” the email read, according to the BBC.

In response to the selective leaking, Republicans not only released 20,000 pages of documents related to Epstein but the unredacted version of the email — revealing “[VICTIM]” to be the late Virginia Giuffre, who worked at Mar-a-Lago before she was poached by Epstein and said that Trump did nothing untoward.

Then we got this now-deleted post from the Democrats, claiming that the two spent Thanksgiving 2017 together. As Trump was president then, it was fairly well-documented by the media that they did no such thing.

Indeed, no evidence has been turned up to support anything but the story the president has been telling since day one: He once knew Epstein, who was a regular on the Palm Beach social scene, but broke with him in the early 2000s because he was a “creep.”

This was before any criminal charges, mind you.

So, the new Democratic strategy for Thursday?

“BREAKING: Newly released emails show Jeffrey Epstein thought Trump was one of the worst people he knew, with ‘not one decent cell in his body,’” the post read

“He went on to describe Trump with one word: ‘Dangerous.’”

VIDEO: MSNBC Tries Boneheaded Lie about JD Vance, Ends up Humiliated When VP Shows up With Just 1 Sentence

That quote comes from an email to Larry Summers, a close associate of Epstein’s and director of the National Economic Council under President Tru– oh wait, no, President Barack Obama. You may perhaps remember what party he belongs to.

Again, just so we’re clear, the Democrats are now trumpeting the fact that the most infamous sex predator of the 21st century said in an email to a close personal associate who worked closely with a Democratic president that a Republican president was “dangerous.” We are supposed to trust the judgment of a serial sex abuser of underage girls on a political figure. That’s the spin. Really.

I don’t know if words can adequately describe what a self-own this is, aside from the obvious ones:

Aside from calling the obvious obvious, this post ought to serve as summary judgment on whether or not there’s anything to be found that states Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was anything other than what we already knew it was.

Should all of the Epstein files be released?

If there was anything — a single smidgen of evidence — the Democrats wouldn’t be making claims that need to be deleted because they’re easily debunked and then trusting the judgment of a millionaire criminal sex pervert on politics.

Moreover, they managed to rope President Obama into this mess in the process by further highlighting the cozy relationship Larry Summers had with Epstein.

I didn’t think I could ever be more embarrassed for the Democrats than after the Joe Biden reelection debacle, but this might actually do it for me. Nice work, I guess.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
