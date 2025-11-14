Dems Release Another New Epstein Email They Say Damages Trump - But It Might Actually Do the Opposite

On Wednesday, the Democrats’ line was that President Donald Trump and the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein were as thick as thieves. This was based on three emails taken wildly out of context, with a redacted name of an Epstein sex-trafficking victim.

Later on Wednesday, Republicans released a fuller tranche of Epstein documents, including an unredacted version of the incriminating email — one which showed the name mentioned was a victim who explicitly said Trump wasn’t involved with the financier’s illicit activities. Furthermore, a Democrat social media post featuring an email that intimated Trump spent Thanksgiving 2017 with Epstein was thoroughly debunked.

OK, so that didn’t work. Then the Democrats tried another tack: Actually, Epstein hated Trump! Which proves he’s worse!

This, you might expect, isn’t quite the own you think it is.

Just to catch you up to speed, in case you’ve missed it: On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails of Epstein’s that mentioned Trump, including one they peddled as super-duper incriminating.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him,” the email read, according to the BBC.

In response to the selective leaking, Republicans not only released 20,000 pages of documents related to Epstein but the unredacted version of the email — revealing “[VICTIM]” to be the late Virginia Giuffre, who worked at Mar-a-Lago before she was poached by Epstein and said that Trump did nothing untoward.

Then we got this now-deleted post from the Democrats, claiming that the two spent Thanksgiving 2017 together. As Trump was president then, it was fairly well-documented by the media that they did no such thing.

🚨 BREAKING: The Democrats deleted their post claiming that President Trump spent Thanksgiving with Epstein in 2017. Probably because it’s an easily disprovable lie and the attempts to connect President Trump to Epstein’s crimes are a giant hoax. pic.twitter.com/dY5winZ4dJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 13, 2025

Indeed, no evidence has been turned up to support anything but the story the president has been telling since day one: He once knew Epstein, who was a regular on the Palm Beach social scene, but broke with him in the early 2000s because he was a “creep.”

This was before any criminal charges, mind you.

So, the new Democratic strategy for Thursday?

“BREAKING: Newly released emails show Jeffrey Epstein thought Trump was one of the worst people he knew, with ‘not one decent cell in his body,’” the post read

“He went on to describe Trump with one word: ‘Dangerous.’”

BREAKING: Newly released emails show Jeffrey Epstein thought Trump was one of the worst people he knew, with “not one decent cell in his body.” He went on to describe Trump with one word: “Dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/kMyRwkgk8i — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 13, 2025

That quote comes from an email to Larry Summers, a close associate of Epstein’s and director of the National Economic Council under President Tru– oh wait, no, President Barack Obama. You may perhaps remember what party he belongs to.

Again, just so we’re clear, the Democrats are now trumpeting the fact that the most infamous sex predator of the 21st century said in an email to a close personal associate who worked closely with a Democratic president that a Republican president was “dangerous.” We are supposed to trust the judgment of a serial sex abuser of underage girls on a political figure. That’s the spin. Really.

I don’t know if words can adequately describe what a self-own this is, aside from the obvious ones:

And… you think that’s a bad thing? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 13, 2025

If Jeffrey Epstein hated you then that was a good thing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 13, 2025

“The pedophile sex trafficker called Trump dangerous” pic.twitter.com/MWhsmRWFGN — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) November 13, 2025

Aside from calling the obvious obvious, this post ought to serve as summary judgment on whether or not there’s anything to be found that states Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was anything other than what we already knew it was.

If there was anything — a single smidgen of evidence — the Democrats wouldn’t be making claims that need to be deleted because they’re easily debunked and then trusting the judgment of a millionaire criminal sex pervert on politics.

Moreover, they managed to rope President Obama into this mess in the process by further highlighting the cozy relationship Larry Summers had with Epstein.

I didn’t think I could ever be more embarrassed for the Democrats than after the Joe Biden reelection debacle, but this might actually do it for me. Nice work, I guess.

