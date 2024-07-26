House Democrats are reportedly thinking about placing a prominent promoter of the discredited Russiagate narrative on the panel that will investigate the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman is reportedly a “strong contender” for a spot on the congressional task force that will investigate the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, that nearly took Trump’s life, according to Punchbowl News.

Goldman served as lead counsel during the first Trump impeachment before he was elected to Congress in the 2022 election cycle; for years, he pushed the false narrative that Trump is effectively a Russian catspaw and been an outspoken critic of the former president, consistently painting Trump as a threat to democracy.

Goldman claimed in 2021 that “the Trump administration withheld evidence that definitively proves collusion” and that “there is no longer any doubt about collusion” between Trump and Russia, after stating in 2020 that “there not only was evidence of collusion but there was, in fact, collusion.”

The Durham Report, which probed the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, concluded that the Federal Bureau of Investigation “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” in its probe of alleged Trump-Russia collusion and that investigators used “uncorroborated intelligence” to launch the probe despite being aware of information suggesting that the collusion narrative may have originated from inside Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

DAN GOLDMAN: Trump is “paving the way to become a Vladimir Putin, to become an Adolf Hitler or a Kim Jong Un” pic.twitter.com/ApulIxDhFm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2024

Further, Goldman has also deployed strong, negative rhetoric about Trump in the recent past.

“It is just unquestionable at this point that that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be, he has to be eliminated,” Goldman said on the air during a November 2023 appearance on ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s MSNBC program.

He later walked back his remarks, apologizing for using “a poor choice of words.”

Goldman has echoed similar messaging about the supposed threat to American democracy posed by Trump more recently as well.

“Donald Trump remains the greatest threat to our democracy,” Goldman wrote in a June 24 post to X, just weeks before a gunman nearly killed Trump on national television.

“Look no further than Project 2025, which is Trump and his allies’ plan to march us into fascism,” he continued, referencing a 900-plus page document assembled by conservative think tanks that Trump has distanced himself from.

The bipartisan congressional task force that will investigate the Trump assassination attempt will have 13 members, seven of whom will be Republicans while the remaining six will be Democrats.

Other Democrats reportedly under consideration for a spot on the panel include Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey, New York Rep. Grace Meng and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, among others, according to Punchbowl News.

The offices of Goldman and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

