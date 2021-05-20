While the exchange of rockets and missile attacks in Israel is certainly one of the top trending news stories this week, it has not come along with a clear understanding of who is responsible for the recent violence, it appears.

According to a new poll from the Trafalgar Group, more Democratic voters blame Israel for the conflict than they do Hamas — a literal terrorist organization that has sent thousands of rockets into civilian areas of Israel, threatening the lives of Jews, Muslims and other Arabs alike, for weeks on end, in the name of jihad.

Yes, this is real life.

“Big partisan divide on fighting in #Gaza according to new @trafalgar_group @COSProject national #poll,” Robert Cahaly, the chief pollster for Trafalgar, wrote on Twitter of the group’s findings. “@GOP & Independents blame #Hamas, @Palestine_UN, & #Iran; @TheDemocrats blame @Israel.”

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1101 likely general election voters, with a reported margin of error of +/- 2.95 percentage points.

The firm asked, “Who is most to blame for the current violence in Israel?” and indeed, while just 12.5 percent of Republicans blame Israel for the recent conflict, a stunning 38.5 percent of Democrats blame the Jewish state.

Meanwhile, while 42.5 percent of Republicans blame Hamas — you know, the group that believes it has an edict from their god to destroy the nation of Israel and claim it for Islam — just 15.5 percent of Democrats blame the group, which has been classified by the U.S. State Department as a terrorist organization.

That’s right, just 15 percent of Democrats think the bad guys are the people who have been doing things like this to Israeli civilians:

One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus. Hamas’ intentions are clear: kill Israeli civilians. We won’t stand by and let this happen. pic.twitter.com/aNsA3dlgMe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

Perhaps almost as telling is that 34.4 percent of Democrats aren’t sure who is to blame — nearly as many as blame Israel over Hamas.

Dare I say it — are Democrats uninformed on this issue?

After all, one of the most prominent Democratic critics of the nation of Israel, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, boldly denounced the “occupation of Palestine” when interviewed in her early days in the limelight while running for the House in 2018, but when asked what she meant, appeared to realize in real-time that she didn’t actually know herself.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine. When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about. pic.twitter.com/e3Uq1eupD3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2018

Nor do millions of Democratic voters likely know what they mean when they repeat, without question, claims that Israel is responsible for the recent conflict and is an evil, occupying force, without stopping to consider if they even know the facts.

Now, to be fair, it is one thing to simply not know what’s going on in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In fact, it’s to be expected, really, considering the conflict has complexities that many Westerners simply may not understand.

It is quite another thing entirely to believe that Israel is responsible for this violence — especially because, as the party’s vocally anti-Israel members indicate to us, the narrative is that Palestine, which literally wants to wipe Israel off the map, is being senselessly and cruelly oppressed by a nation that would have been wiped off the map already were it not for the support and protection of the United States.

This is because it is a Jewish state surrounded by Islam-majority nations and terror groups, many of whom openly call for the destruction of Israel.

Of course, this completely twisted view of the conflict in Israel is not just due to a lack of information, but to the blatant and open lies about the situation in Palestine coming from AOC’s hard-left contingent of the party.

Fellow Squad members, Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, are far more well-versed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — in the radical, anti-Zionist rhetoric that virtually mirrors that of Hamas, that is.

After all, Tlaib herself recently addressed a “Free Palestine” rally in Washington, D.C., where the crowd chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a common refrain calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.

Omar has long been known for her vehemently anti-Israel views and open support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Last week, her name was trending on Twitter along with Hamas, which sort of tells you everything you need to know about the narrative the pop progressive darlings like herself and fellow Squad members are telling the American public about Israel.

After all, it fits perfectly within the equally radical narratives on race that the Democratic Party has also so quickly allowed to disseminate across the party (to say nothing of its influence on corporate America).

Just this week, Black Lives Matter, an organization that has been marred with anti-Semitism, doubled down on its previously stated support for the Palestinian people in the face of what it described as “colonialism.”

So, is it really that surprising that voters have entirely the wrong idea about who the aggressors are in the Middle East?

It’s not as though we haven’t been warning them for years that their sheepish acquiescence to this new, aggressive, hard-left ideological influence wouldn’t end them up in dire moral straits — and here they are, actually convinced that the terrorists are the victims.

