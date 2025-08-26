Dems' Social Media Attack on Texas AG Misfires, Accidentally Torches an Unsuspecting Gavin Newsom Instead

Whether on social media or in elected office, Democrats these days cannot seem to get out of their own way.

Monday on the social media platform X, for instance, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he would instruct Texas schools to “display the Ten Commandments in accordance with Texas law,” to which the “Democrats” social media account replied, “Thou shalt not commit adultery,” a reference to Paxton’s alleged infidelity.

Unfortunately for Democrats, their attempt at mockery backfired thanks to their own lecherous liar, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.

According to Vanity Fair, Paxton reportedly admitted to an extramarital affair in 2018. That alleged affair played a role in the attorney general’s 2023 impeachment, which resulted in an acquittal. His wife, Angela Paxton, filed for divorce last month, citing infidelity.

When it comes to men behaving badly, however, Democrats live in the proverbial glass house.

Two decades ago, Newsom had an extramarital affair with his then-aide, Ruby Rippey Gibney, per the Los Angeles Times.

Thus, imagine an unsuspecting Newsom, somewhere in California on Monday, doing what he does best, such as lying and destroying his state. Then, all of a sudden, through no immediate fault of his own, social media explodes with reminders of his cheating.

For instance, many X users posted a 2007 clip of Newsom admitting his affair to the press. The then-mayor of San Francisco called it a “personal lapse of judgment.”

Meet Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/b4cbDfFCeQ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 25, 2025

“Do you clowns really not understand that the internet is forever???” another user who shared the video wrote.

Do you clowns really not understand that the internet is forever??? 🙄 https://t.co/ds3oPhCB5s — Airborne RxDr (@AirborneRxDr) August 26, 2025

Meanwhile, other X users simply took the Democrats to task for their evil platform.

“Even Satan can quote scripture,” one user wrote. “The Democrat Party, which is the enemy of God and all of His scriptures, has no moral ground to stand on. You applaud the murder of babies and the slaughter of our own citizens by illegal immigrants. Quite literally, go to Hell.”

Even Satan can quote scripture. The Democrat Party, which is the enemy of God and all of His scriptures, has no moral ground to stand on. You applaud the murder of babies and the slaughter of our own citizens by illegal immigrants. Quite literally, go to Hell. — Matthew Cason (@MTCason) August 25, 2025

Needless to say, the Democrats’ mockery of Paxton did not go as planned.

No wonder that loathsome party has sunk to historic depths of unpopularity.

