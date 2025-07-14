This Is What Dems Stand For: Child Laborers Found at Weed Farm Where Protesters Fired Shots at ICE Agents

Last week, liberals were up in arms over the fact that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided a weed farm in Camarillo, California.

I don’t mean that figuratively about being up in arms, by the way. When protesters showed up to express their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s decision to enforce existing immigration law, this was just one of the scenes:

ABC 7: I.C.E. Raids Protester Fires Weapon At Agents in Camarillo, CA During Protest pic.twitter.com/Aq8ZF7rxn2 — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) July 10, 2025

At least one man died during the raid on Glass House Farms on Thursday when he fell from a building as he attempted to evade federal agents, according to KABC-TV.

The whole affair prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to turn Donald Trump’s “Newscum” moniker around on him, saying that Trump was “the real scum” because of the chaos at the scene.

Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me “Newscum” — but he’s the real scum. pic.twitter.com/fj0l25mRBN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2025

Never mind the fact that the chaos was caused primarily by agents provocateurs, which led to the gunshots and the necessity to deploy tear gas. Never mind, too, the fact that it’s apparently “scummy” to enforce existing immigration law.

Instead, let’s focus on the fact that the folks the governor was protecting from the law enforcement “scum” were, in fact, employing child labor on their marijuana plantation.

In fact, Newsom himself said the quiet part out loud: There “[k]ids running from tear gas” on farm fields, where they wouldn’t be unless they were doing farm work. This prompted the Department of Homeland Security to ask a legitimate question:

Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin? https://t.co/YEgzH7HfTs — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 11, 2025

According to National Review, 10 illegal immigrant minors were arrested from the weed farm. Eight of them were unaccompanied.

“This is Newsom’s California,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott.

Glass House, which is a licensed marijuana grower, insisted it hadn’t knowingly employed the kids.

“Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors,” the farm said in a statement, according to CBS News.

And California comes out looking no better, with the state’s Department of Cannabis Control stating that its agents “observed no minors on the premises” during a May inspection. So they were either hidden from view or things changed dramatically in two months.

But, of course, when an agricultural system relies on illegal immigrant wage-slave labor and no attempt is made to verify the background of those who are being employed, this is where the slippery slope leads: Underpaid child labor, usually performed by minors trafficked to the United States by criminal cartels, is part of the agricultural infrastructure that ensures liberal laptop warriors don’t have to pay too much for their legal indica gummies.

In fact, the “real scum” — to hear from the de facto Democratic frontrunner for president in 2028 — are the federal agents who put an end to this state of affairs and are met with low-key riots and live rounds of ammunition.

If the Democrats ever get around to wondering why their brand’s approval rating remains stubbornly stuck in the same neighborhood as Spirit Airlines and the Pontiac Aztek, perhaps they should look at where their most prominent politician is drawing his line in the sand: Don’t you dare jeopardize our cheap pot by raiding groweries that use illegal immigrant kids to harvest that sweet, sweet chronic.

My guess is that’s not a slogan that’ll play too well in 2028. Just a hunch.

