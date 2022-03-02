Share
News

Dems Are Sweating: Texas Primary Results Suggest Massive Red Wave Is Coming in November

 By Richard Moorhead  March 2, 2022 at 11:39am
Share

Republican turnout surged in Tuesday’s Texas primary, a concerning sign for Democrats who face a potential red wave in the state — and across the country — in November’s midterm elections.

On Tuesday, 300,000 more Republicans voted in the Texas’ primary than in the 2018 primary, with Democratic turnout remaining largely stagnant.

Just over 1,050,000 Democrats voted in the primary for governor, considered a foregone conclusion for Beto O’Rourke.

In comparison, more than 1.9 million Republicans voted in the gubernatorial primary, nearly doubling the election turnout of Democrats.

Trending:
Lauren Boebert Takes on Biden After Cameras Spot Gutsy Message On Shirt

Democratic turnout remained almost completely stagnant in comparison to 2018.

The primary turnout could bolster predictions of a 2022 red wave, with some political pundits speculating the election could see Republican gains on par with historic midterm sweeps, like the ones in 2010 and 1994.

Will the 2022 midterm bring a red wave to Texas?

The primary saw two surprises.

Attorney General Ken Paxton will face George P. Bush in a May runoff after failing to secure the 50% vote threshold to win the Republican nomination outright.

Democrat Henry Cuellar will face AOC-endorsed progressive Jessica Cisneros in a May primary after failing to secure 50% of votes in the primary for Texas’ 28th congressional district.

Cuellar is considered one of the most conservative House Democrats. He has supported some pro-life legislation and border security measures — both ideas largely unheard of in a party known for its support of unlimited abortion and open borders.

Governor Greg Abbott easily defeated primary challenges from two conservative contenders, Don Huffines and Allen West.

Related:
Trump Celebrates 'Big Night' of Texas Primary Victories

O’Rourke, a gun-grabbing progressive, won the Democratic nomination for governor without facing serious opposition.

O’Rourke will face pressing questions from freedom-loving Texans, having waged a presidential campaign on the basis of forcibly seizing the legal firearms of American gun owners in 2020.

Republicans are eyeing flips in the border region of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, having made political gains with Hispanic voters in the area.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Trump Blasted Germany for Not Meeting Its NATO Spending Obligations - Now They're Finally Doing It
Dems Are Sweating: Texas Primary Results Suggest Massive Red Wave Is Coming in November
Report: Russian Marines Mutiny When Ordered to Attack Ukrainian Beach, Assault Canceled
Watch: Dems Boo After Rep. Boebert Shouts at Biden During SOTU - You Put Our Service Members in Coffins
SOTU Sets up WWIII? Biden Mobilizing US Forces for Potential Larger War in Europe
See more...

Conversation