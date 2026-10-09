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Protesters and law enforcement officers clash close to the scene where a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation in the Bronx borough of New York on Oct. 8, 2026, according to local media and police.
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Protesters and law enforcement officers clash close to the scene where a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation in the Bronx borough of New York on Oct. 8, 2026, according to local media and police. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Dems Throw Tantrum After Alleged Illegal Alien Gang Member Is Shot During NYC ICE Arrest

 By V. Saxena  October 9, 2026 at 7:20am
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Democrats have been throwing tantrums ever since a Dominican illegal alien was shot by immigration authorities during a targeted operation this Thursday in the Bronx.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the fired-upon illegal alien has “a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession.”

He also has links “to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year,” DHS revealed in a lengthy statement published to social media.

The unnamed illegal alien survived after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent discharged a weapon into his vehicle, hitting him in the neck. His 5-year-old son was reportedly also inside the vehicle, sitting in the backseat.

ICE rendered aid after the illegal alien was shot, and he survived and was hospitalized. The child meanwhile sustained no injuries.

But this hasn’t stopped congressional Democrats from whining incessantly about the incident.

“I’m horrified to hear that ICE shot a New Yorker earlier today,” New York state Sen. Julia Salazar wrote on X. “Let me say it again, a U.S. federal agency that shoots and even murders people on the street should not exist.”

(Notice how she referred to the illegal alien as “a New Yorker.”)

Many Democrats have also focused on the fact that a child was in the illegal alien’s car. But instead of wondering why a child was being driven around by a possible illegal alien gang banger in the first place, they have been attacking ICE for shooting and apprehending the gang banger.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed this sentiment in a statement.

Related:
Watch: Top Cop Blasts Local Somali Gangs, Then Shares Humiliating Truth for Dems - The Somali Kids Are All Rich

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a far-left Democrat, wrote a post demanding that President Donald Trump terminate “all ICE enforcement actions in our city.”

“This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation,” he wrote. “I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities.”

However, the mayor’s representative told Politico that as of 8 p.m. late Thursday, the mayor had not yet been able to get in touch with the president.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, another leftist, also lashed out at the Trump administration instead of the illegal alien gang banger who had endangered his child’s life.

“New Yorkers have witnessed far too many acts of violence by a rogue federal agency and untrained agents that operate with impunity,” she said in a statement. “Federal authorities need to provide answers, and they must do so immediately.”

Should ICE have shot the illegal alien during the arrest?

In an X post, she added that she’d personally spoken with Trump to express her “outrage on behalf of New Yorkers.”

“I also asked that any body camera footage of the shooting be released to the public so we can establish the facts and get to the truth,” her post continued.

Meanwhile, according to Bell Melugin of Fox News, the illegal alien was arrested twice in New York City — once for robbery in 2023, and another time for the sale of a controlled substance.

On both occasions, he was once again released back into the city.

“This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk,” DHS said in its X statement.

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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