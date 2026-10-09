Democrats have been throwing tantrums ever since a Dominican illegal alien was shot by immigration authorities during a targeted operation this Thursday in the Bronx.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the fired-upon illegal alien has “a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession.”

He also has links “to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year,” DHS revealed in a lengthy statement published to social media.

The unnamed illegal alien survived after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent discharged a weapon into his vehicle, hitting him in the neck. His 5-year-old son was reportedly also inside the vehicle, sitting in the backseat.

On October 8, at approximately 4:00 PM ET, ICE officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in the Bronx, New York, to arrest a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession. He has associations to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year. This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk. During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured. ICE officers immediately rendered aid. The individual is alive and at a local hospital. The FBI and HSI are on the scene. The incident remains under investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available. When dangerous illegal aliens are released back onto the streets by radical sanctuary politicians, our officers are forced to make arrests at large in the community in unpredictable and dangerous environments. Our officers should not have to risk their lives, and innocent Americans should not have to face unnecessary danger, because sanctuary politicians refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2026

ICE rendered aid after the illegal alien was shot, and he survived and was hospitalized. The child meanwhile sustained no injuries.

But this hasn’t stopped congressional Democrats from whining incessantly about the incident.

“I’m horrified to hear that ICE shot a New Yorker earlier today,” New York state Sen. Julia Salazar wrote on X. “Let me say it again, a U.S. federal agency that shoots and even murders people on the street should not exist.”

(Notice how she referred to the illegal alien as “a New Yorker.”)

Many Democrats have also focused on the fact that a child was in the illegal alien’s car. But instead of wondering why a child was being driven around by a possible illegal alien gang banger in the first place, they have been attacking ICE for shooting and apprehending the gang banger.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed this sentiment in a statement.

The shooting of a New Yorker by ICE agents today is deeply disturbing, especially amid reports that a child was in the car when shots were fired. I’m relieved the man is receiving medical care and the child was unharmed. But enough is enough. New Yorkers deserve the full truth about what happened. DHS must immediately release all body camera footage and ensure a full, independent investigation. When excessive force is used, there must be accountability. No one is above the law. For months, I’ve warned that ICE’s increasingly aggressive tactics put lives at risk. That’s why Senate Democrats fought for enforceable safeguards holding ICE agents to the same standards as other law enforcement officers. DHS can make all the claims it wants. The footage will speak for itself. Release it. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 9, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a far-left Democrat, wrote a post demanding that President Donald Trump terminate “all ICE enforcement actions in our city.”

“This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation,” he wrote. “I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities.”

However, the mayor’s representative told Politico that as of 8 p.m. late Thursday, the mayor had not yet been able to get in touch with the president.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, another leftist, also lashed out at the Trump administration instead of the illegal alien gang banger who had endangered his child’s life.

“New Yorkers have witnessed far too many acts of violence by a rogue federal agency and untrained agents that operate with impunity,” she said in a statement. “Federal authorities need to provide answers, and they must do so immediately.”

Should ICE have shot the illegal alien during the arrest? Yes, it was necessary No, it was excessive force Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it was necessary 94% (16 votes) No, it was excessive force 0% (0 votes) Unsure 6% (1 vote)

In an X post, she added that she’d personally spoken with Trump to express her “outrage on behalf of New Yorkers.”

“I also asked that any body camera footage of the shooting be released to the public so we can establish the facts and get to the truth,” her post continued.

Meanwhile, according to Bell Melugin of Fox News, the illegal alien was arrested twice in New York City — once for robbery in 2023, and another time for the sale of a controlled substance.

On both occasions, he was once again released back into the city.

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tish confirmed tonight that the Dominican illegal alien ICE shot during a targeted operation has two prior NYPD arrests, one for robbery in 2023, which led to him pleading guilty to 4th degree grand larceny, and another for criminal sale of a controlled substance, which is still pending. His name is Oscar Bergdahl, and some NY Democratic politicians are now rushing to his defense, demanding his release, and calling for ICE to be abolished entirely. The facts and details of what led up the shooting are still unclear. We will see if there’s any ICE bodycam. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 9, 2026

“This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk,” DHS said in its X statement.

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