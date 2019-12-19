Dems Are in 'Total Panic': Ted Cruz Mocks Pelosi 'Threat' To Withhold Articles of Impeachment

Sen. Ted Cruz might have been the last Republican standing in Donald Trump’s way for in the nomination fight of 2016, but he’s one of his top defenders now.

And the Texan’s legal talents were on display Thursday as he took to “Fox & Friends” to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sudden reluctance to send articles of impeachment the House passed against President Donald Trump on to the Senate for trial.

Pelosi, Cruz said, know she’s playing with a losing hand.

And her only way out now is to bluff, holding up the articles of impeachment until she gains some as-yet-undetermined concessions from Senate Republicans on how an impeachment trial would be conducted.

For Cruz, the bluff was empty.

“The Democrats are in a total panic,” he told the “Fox & Friends” cast.

“Her threat to the Senate is: Do exactly what I want or I’m not going to impeach the president, I’m not going to send over the impeachment articles.

“My attitude is, OK, throw us in that brier patch. Don’t send them. That’s all right. We actually have work to do.”

Check it out here. (Cruz’s analysis of the Democrats’ dilemma takes up the first 3:30 minutes or so. But his description of a potential Senate trial toward the end of the video is well worth watching.)

The biggest problem for Pelosi & Co., Cruz said, is that “in the last month their case collapsed.”

He noted that Democrats had landed on “bribery” as their chief accusation against the president, thanks largely to focus-group work. But realized there was simply no case for it.

“The facts, the actual evidence, doesn’t support bribery. They heard the evidence, they couldn’t prove bribery,” Cruz said.

“And they’ve now backed away from bribery, they’ve backed away from ‘quid pro quo’ … They’ve now taken the position that they can impeach the president without alleging that he violated any criminal law whatsoever.”

That might be enough to satisfy the rabid Democratic base, but it’s not enough to satisfy the Constitution – or a Republican Senate.

“It is exceptionally weak, and it doesn’t meet the constitutional standard for high crimes and misdemeanors,” Cruz said. “And that’s why Pelosi knows when it goes to the Senate, there’s going to be a fair trial in the Senate, but this is not going to succeed because the House hasn’t proven its case.”

Leftists will never buy into the truth, of course — a quick look at the responses on Cruz’s Twitter feed is a depressing glance at the intransigent antagonism of the modern left. (The arguments are as weak as the wit is lacking, but might be a good preview of what the 2020 election is going to look like – assuming it’s not even worse.)

But they don’t have to. What the country needs to do is follow the guidelines of its own history and the requirements of the Constitution.

The Founders noted “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” in Article 4, Section 2 of the Constitution. Trump is manifestly guilty of none of these.

Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrats understand that, even if the rabble supporting her in the streets and social media don’t.

Considering Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is showing no inclination toward helping Democrats out of the corner they’ve painted themselves into, it’s hard to imagine anything in the Senate happening to change that anytime soon.

But even as Cruz taunted Pelosi with the idea of holding onto the articles of impeachment in the House, he did suggest a date where it might be good to move them over to the Senate – Nov. 2 of next year, one day before Americans go to the polls to render a judgment on Trump’s first term, or possibly choose his replacement.

“If Nancy wants to delay delivering the articles, I have a date I would suggest for her,” he said. “A delivery date: How about Nov. 2, 2020?

“There is something going on then that actually should resolve this question.”

The Democrats are well aware of that, which might be why they’re in a panic now.

