Parler Share
News

Dems' Trump Attack Backfires, Accidentally Set Stage to Prosecute Biden Himself - Judicial Watch

 By Jack Davis  April 1, 2023 at 7:06am
Parler Share

Two can play at the indictment game, and several voices outraged at the indictment of former President Donald Trump predicted on Friday that will happen.

Trump’s indictment is likely to spark a volley of similar efforts against President Joe Biden — already facing heat due to the activities of his son, Hunter — and other top-name Democrats, Tom Fitton said, according to the New York Post. Fitton is president of the conservative legal group Judicial Watch.

“All bets are off,” he said. “You can expect grand jury indictments of leftist politicians like Biden, [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer as surely as night follows day.”

Trending:
Like Clockwork: Now They're Going to Go After Trump for What Occurred After News of His Possible Indictment

“You can be sure that there are prosecutors across Florida and Texas right now who are looking for a state law hook into the Biden family,” he added. “And if they’re not, they’re not doing their jobs.”

Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, which is designed to combat judicial activism, said the gyrations used to indict Trump should be a roadmap for conservatives to emulate.

“Republicans need to learn how to take off the gloves and put on the brass knuckles and break glass jaws — politically and legally, not physically,” he said.


“If New York can turn a routine settlement of a business dispute seven years ago into a felony, I think our Republican AGs and DAs should get creative. Two wrongs don’t make it right, but it makes it even,” he said.

Should Joe Biden be prosecuted for corruption?

Others noted the House has weapons it can use.

“Now the House GOP has to continue to investigate the Biden bribes and refer for indictments.  Just the beginning of the end for the Bidens,” pollster John McLaughlin said, according to Rolling Stone.

Related:
Former Federal Prosecutor Identifies Multiple Reasons Bragg's Case Against Trump Will Fail

Davis noted to the Post that investigations into the financial dealings of the Biden family might be mined for prosecutions.

“You just need probable cause. A grand jury can indict a ham sandwich. We just saw that in New York. And the Bidens actually committed real crimes. These are real crimes that the Bidens committed. There is smoking gun evidence that the Bidens were corruptly and illegally on Chinese and Ukrainian oligarchs’ payrolls,” he said.

Davis cited “the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, bribery, tax evasion, gun charges, conspiracy, obstruction, espionage with using stolen classified records from the Obama White House for his Ukrainian and Chinese deals” as possible avenues to prosecute the Bidens.

“Biden was broke when he was a senator. He was broke when he left. And all of a sudden he’s very wealthy. It’s not because of his brilliance or his charm. How did he make that money?” Davis said.

Former Maricopa County Joe Arpaio said the indictment “sets a little precedent,” according to the Post.

“Now the word is out that you can go and indict an ex-president and a current president and they opened another door. But now everybody’s going to flex their muscles and use this case. So now we’re gonna threaten all presidents or ex-presidents,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Program Analyzing Signatures in Kari Lake Case Ranks 10 Percent Match as 'High-Confidence,' County Denies - Report
Cops Hear Sickening Voice After Calling Number on Old Receipt Found at Murder Scene
He Was in Its Mouth - Heartbreak as Missing Boy, 2, Finally Found After Mother's Murder
Grandma Saved When 'God Jammed' Robber's Gun, Then She Pulled Out Her Own and Unloaded on Him
Dems' Trump Attack Backfires, Accidentally Set Stage to Prosecute Biden Himself - Judicial Watch
See more...

Conversation