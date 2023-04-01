Dems' Trump Attack Backfires, Accidentally Set Stage to Prosecute Biden Himself - Judicial Watch

Two can play at the indictment game, and several voices outraged at the indictment of former President Donald Trump predicted on Friday that will happen.

Trump’s indictment is likely to spark a volley of similar efforts against President Joe Biden — already facing heat due to the activities of his son, Hunter — and other top-name Democrats, Tom Fitton said, according to the New York Post. Fitton is president of the conservative legal group Judicial Watch.

“All bets are off,” he said. “You can expect grand jury indictments of leftist politicians like Biden, [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer as surely as night follows day.”

“You can be sure there are prosecutors across Florida and Texas right now who are looking… — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 31, 2023

“You can be sure that there are prosecutors across Florida and Texas right now who are looking for a state law hook into the Biden family,” he added. “And if they’re not, they’re not doing their jobs.”

Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, which is designed to combat judicial activism, said the gyrations used to indict Trump should be a roadmap for conservatives to emulate.

“Republicans need to learn how to take off the gloves and put on the brass knuckles and break glass jaws — politically and legally, not physically,” he said.

Barak Obama is going to go down in history as the last US President not to be indicted after leaving office — Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) March 31, 2023



“If New York can turn a routine settlement of a business dispute seven years ago into a felony, I think our Republican AGs and DAs should get creative. Two wrongs don’t make it right, but it makes it even,” he said.

Others noted the House has weapons it can use.

“Now the House GOP has to continue to investigate the Biden bribes and refer for indictments. Just the beginning of the end for the Bidens,” pollster John McLaughlin said, according to Rolling Stone.

Why don’t we have Red State Prosecutors each pick one of The Bidens family felonies documented on Hunter ‘s laptop and indict him all across the country, the big guy would spend more time tripping up the stairs of Airforce 1 than he does eating ice cream… — Brian Briese (@brian_briese) March 31, 2023

Davis noted to the Post that investigations into the financial dealings of the Biden family might be mined for prosecutions.

“You just need probable cause. A grand jury can indict a ham sandwich. We just saw that in New York. And the Bidens actually committed real crimes. These are real crimes that the Bidens committed. There is smoking gun evidence that the Bidens were corruptly and illegally on Chinese and Ukrainian oligarchs’ payrolls,” he said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: ”Joe Biden functionally gaslit the indictment against Trump by saying “extreme MAGA Republicans” are dangerous. Remember, we are currently investigating Biden’s government for supercharging the notion that supporters of President Trump are “domestic violent… pic.twitter.com/MZKPSCFKCU — Deplorable4trump2024 (@PTRUMPFORTX2020) March 31, 2023

Davis cited “the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, bribery, tax evasion, gun charges, conspiracy, obstruction, espionage with using stolen classified records from the Obama White House for his Ukrainian and Chinese deals” as possible avenues to prosecute the Bidens.

“Biden was broke when he was a senator. He was broke when he left. And all of a sudden he’s very wealthy. It’s not because of his brilliance or his charm. How did he make that money?” Davis said.

If they can do it to Trump, we can do it to Biden. ‘No comment’: Trump indictment poses risks for Biden https://t.co/Fw1xf2r5U5 — R T (@RDog861) March 31, 2023

Former Maricopa County Joe Arpaio said the indictment “sets a little precedent,” according to the Post.

“Now the word is out that you can go and indict an ex-president and a current president and they opened another door. But now everybody’s going to flex their muscles and use this case. So now we’re gonna threaten all presidents or ex-presidents,” he said.

