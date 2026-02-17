Dems Try to Cancel Republican Congressman After He Declares Americans Will Not Give Up Dogs to Appease NYC's Muslims

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Florida, called out Muslims on social media this week who are against keeping dogs as indoor pets and continued to stand his ground, despite drawing heavy backlash from several prominent Democrats.

The back-and-forth occurred after Fine responded to a post on the social media website X by Nerdeen Kiswani. She chairs a New York City-based pro-Palestinian advocacy group and is a vocal supporter of far-left Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Last week, Kiswani wrote on X that, “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”

Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean. — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 12, 2026

After her post went viral and garnered millions of views, she tried to walk it back as a joke.

“Lmao at the Zionists frothing at the mouth at this, thinking they’re doing something,” Kiswani wrote. “It’s obviously a joke I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is shitting everywhere and you’re not cleaning it.”

Fine wasn’t buying it though and replied, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

SAVE THE DOGS. pic.twitter.com/gRCo24IifF — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 17, 2026

He followed up with another post that read, “For context, this is the leader of one of the key mainstream Muslim groups that supported Mamdani.”

For context, this is the leader of one of the key mainstream Muslim groups that supported Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/zcIs4tVyly — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 15, 2026

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California defended Kiswani, writing: “Taking an alleged comment by one person and attributing it to everyone who shares that person’s faith is the definition of bigotry. And prior to hurling more insults, you may wish to re-read Genesis 1:27 that all humans are made in the ‘image of God.'”

“An alleged comment?” Fine shot back. “IT WAS IN WRITING, POSTED TO X, AND SEEN MILLIONS OF TIMES BEFORE I RESPONDED. Perhaps you should have read it before you started spouting off like an idiot. As for quoting the Torah, you’re forgiven as it is not your faith, but in that same chapter — Genesis — G-d also created dogs. They are man’s best friend for a reason. You’ve successfully put yourself on the 10 side of a 90-10 issue. Congrats. I’ll debate this one all day.”

An alleged comment? IT WAS IN WRITING, POSTED TO X, AND SEEN MILLIONS OF TIMES BEFORE I RESPONDED. Perhaps you should have read it before you started spouting off like an idiot. As for quoting the Torah, you’re forgiven as it is not your faith, but in that same chapter –… https://t.co/t9TvjLemFq pic.twitter.com/eH1HW8h4cR — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 17, 2026

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California called Fine a “racist slob” and said he should resign, while Rep. Robert Garcia — also from California — called Fine’s comments an example of “disgusting Islamophobia.”

Garcia then called for Fine to be stripped of his committee assignments and forced to resign.

Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona claimed that “Fine has repeatedly dehumanized Muslims without consequence,” demanding he be reprimanded — and if necessary — forced to step down.

Even former CNN host Piers Morgan jumped into the debate, calling Fine a “disgusting pr*ck.”

During a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax to address the controversy Fine said, “My post was in response to a major Muslim leader saying dogs should be forbidden from New York City because, to some Muslims, it bothers them.”

He added, “Well, if they’re going to make us choose between our dogs and them going home, the choice is easy.”

🚨RANDY FINE: “People should know Democrats like AOC are saying ‘we are going to get rid of your dogs.’ Americans need to keep that in mind when they go and vote in November.” I will vote to save the dogs. pic.twitter.com/s8nV8ldGRG — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 17, 2026

“Democrats like AOC [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] are saying, ‘we are going to get rid of your dogs,'” Fine explained. “Americans need to keep that in mind when they go to vote in November.”

