Dems Try to Thwart Democracy Again in Wisconsin, Subvert Voting Laws to Get Establishment Candidate Nominated

It wouldn’t be a major election if it weren’t for the Democratic Party trying to tip the scales in favor of the establishment candidate.

In the latest example of Democrats not being fans of the messiness of democracy, Wisconsin Democrats lost a court battle to allow changing absentee ballots that have already been cast.

The Democratic Party wanted to encourage a rare process called “ballot spoiling” whereby a cast ballot can be changed.

Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway ruled on Wednesday that “the unambiguous language of the statute does not allow a voter to spoil an absentee ballot after it is returned,” the Associated Press reported.

At stake is managing the establishment favorite during what the Associated Press charitably called “a chaotic party primary in the governor’s race.”

State Assembly Rep. Francesca Hong, a socialist who can’t even manage her own personal budget, wants to manage the state. She’s led in most polls, partially because of the Democratic Socialists of America insurgency of 2026 and partially because of the election law chaos.

Initially, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez was the favorite of the establishment. But then, earlier this month, she also discovered that she was pretty terrible at keeping track of money. After discovering she lacked the money for a major ad spend, she exited the race — blaming her former campaign manager for double-counting donations and not counting expenses in her campaign account, according to WisPolitics.

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This meant that another establishment favorite that had exited the race before Rodriguez quit, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, reentered the race.

And then there’s the fact that ballots were mailed out before another non-Hong candidate, former Wisconsin economic development director Missy Hughes, also exited the race.

Got that?

Now, all of this would have been solved if we simply stuck to Election Day as opposed to election month-and-three-quarters. However, if we’re going to have mass mail-in and early voting, we need to have rules governing those processes, and those rules can’t just be whatever party suzerains decide they are when it benefits them.

The fact is that Hong is ahead in most polls for the primary, but puts the general election into doubt because… well, maybe this appeals to feckless youngsters, but those of us who have some experience and a job don’t want this kind of person running our state:

The entire world needs to watch this video of socialist Francesca Hong, who is running away with the Democrat nomination for governor of Wisconsin. She is aggressively incoherent and utterly insane. In other words, the perfect socialist candidate! pic.twitter.com/Mec84FOfJ9 — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 29, 2026

Ergo, the fact that 117,000 absentee ballots have been returned as of Wednesday and many of those probably have candidates who have dropped out marked as their preference for governor represents a serious issue, which is why Democrats wanted to abrogate the rules to allow people to effectively vote again.

Their explanation? “Voters across Wisconsin will be disenfranchised,” attorney Eduardo Castro said in court Tuesday.

In other words, voters will have their right to vote taken away if we don’t change the rules for voting so that they can re-vote. Got that?

This wouldn’t be much news, aside from the fact that the Democrats are trying to thwart another candidate over electability concerns — something they’ve done over and over for the past decade.

This isn’t the only time they’ve done it this election cycle. As you probably remember, despite a long list of red flags, socialist hobbyist oysterman Graham Platner won the Maine U.S. Senate primary in a must-win seat for the left.

Then came a (quite predictable, it must be noted) sexual assault allegation, at which point the Democrats demanded he step down from the seat he was duly nominated for so that they could select his replacement — former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, who didn’t get a single primary vote.

This came just two years after they did the same thing for president, subbing in Vice President Kamala Harris for President Joe Biden on the 2024 ticket when Biden stumbled in a debate. And it came 10 years after leaked Democratic National Committee emails revealed that party officials put their thumb on the scales for Hillary Clinton so that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders couldn’t win the 2016 presidential nomination.

Francesca Hong proves that, yet again, the Democrats think rules are for the little people. Strange how the party named for democracy doesn’t seem to like it when it ends with their own people making bad choices.

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