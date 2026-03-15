Dems Are Using the Filibuster to Keep the SAVE America Act at Bay

Republican Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno on Tuesday listed reasons why Senate Majority Leader John Thune faces difficulty moving the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act through the chamber.

The Republican-controlled House passed the SAVE America Act in February 2026 by a 218–213 vote, requiring documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections.

Thune said the bill faces an uncertain path in the Senate because Republicans currently lack the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

Moreno said on “The Ingraham Angle” that Thune has limited leverage over several Republican members who are pushing their own priorities instead of coordinating with party leadership.

“He can’t fire. He didn’t hire these people. And, unfortunately, Laura, I’m just going to be blunt. There’s three or four Republicans that just won’t be part of the team, and they’re rowing their own different direction,” Moreno told host Laura Ingraham. “And, unfortunately, Leader Thune has very little leverage over them. Now, we’re working through it.”

Still, Moreno suggested the SAVE Act can forward.

“Today, we had a very spirited conversation at lunch, and I think we’re getting closer to having people realize how important it is for us to deliver on a fundamental promise, which is to secure our elections for the future,” Moreno said.

“So I think we’re going to get there. I think we’re getting there. And I can tell you, Senator Thune is open to that dialogue. He personally calls some of these senators, but it’s very, very difficult. We don’t have a lot of leverage. ”

House Republicans appear to be easing their standoff with the Senate over the SAVE America Act after passing legislation backed by Thune.

President Donald Trump has urged Congress for weeks to pass the measure as part of the GOP’s broader push to strengthen election integrity laws.

Trump is also withholding his endorsement in the Texas Senate GOP primary as he presses Republican lawmakers to pass the SAVE Act.

A Republican operative told Politico that Trump has grown frustrated with some GOP senators and Thune as the legislation remains stalled.

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