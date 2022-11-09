Parler Share
Commentary

Dems' Worst Nightmare Sends Opponent Running with Tail Between Legs, Race Called Right as Polls Closed

 By Joe Saunders  November 8, 2022 at 9:52pm
When the counting started, it wasn’t even close.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the first-term George Republican who has been giving Democrats fits since she took the oath of office, cruised to re-election on Tuesday.

And an opponent who spent $15 million on a campaign to unseat her was out of the running almost immediately.

The Associated Press called the election for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District almost immediately.

According to The New York Times, Greene was leading Democrat Marcus Flowers late Tuesday by more than 60 percent of the vote to more than 30 percent, locking up an easy victory — even for a race she was widely expected to win. (A weekend Wall Street Journal report that highlighted the $15 million in contributions Flowers had raised compared to Greene’s $12 million made it clear that Flowers’ had little chance.)

The result was a nightmare for Democrats, who have spent the past two years vilifying the freshman congresswoman.

Should Marjorie Taylor Greene be the next speaker of the house?

In fact, as the AP reported Tuesday, Greene had barely had time to get comfortable in her Washington offices in 2021 when House Speaker Nany Pelosi’s Democrats voted to strip her of her committee assignments over alleged “support of violence against Democrats.”

“Democrats were particularly livid about a Facebook ad on Greene’s campaign page,” the AP reported. “The image featured a photo of Greene holding a gun along images of Democratic U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The ad included the caption: ‘Squad’s worst nightmare.’”

But Greene has never showed a sign of backing down.

At President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in March, for instance, she made headlines with fellow bomb-thrower Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert by chanting “build the wall!” to highlight the Biden administration’s failures on illegal immigration.

In another incident in September 2021, she publicly confronted Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell on the steps of the Capitol over Dingell’s vocal support for abortion.

And her support for the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms has never been in question. On Thursday, she responded to last weekend’s attack at the Pelosi home in San Francisco that left Pelosi’s husband, Paul, with severe head injuries by telling a crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that “Paul Pelosi should’ve been a gun owner and shot his attacker.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Paul Pelosi Should've Been a Gun Owner and Shot His Attacker'

All of that has made her a high-profile target for Democrats and their mainstream media allies, but clearly Greene’s constituents had a different opinion.

And when the votes were being counted, Flowers’ $15 million campaign couldn’t change that.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
