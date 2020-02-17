SECTIONS
In Denial: Pelosi Interrupts CNN Anchor To Falsely Claim Trump Wasn't Acquitted

By Carmine Sabia
Published February 17, 2020 at 6:53am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in denial about President Donald Trump being acquitted of all charges in his impeachment trial.

Much like the Democratic Party’s attempt to erase the 2016 presidential election from its memory, this denial of the facts is also doomed to fail.

In a Saturday interview with CNN news anchor and international correspondent Christiane Amanpour in Munich, Germany, the House speaker said that the president was not acquitted because the trial was not conducted to her satisfaction.

“What about, though, the fact that the president seems liberated, and this is about democratic politics so I’m not asking you to criticize here, but he was acquitted, his poll ratings are high …,” Amanpour said as Pelosi interrupted her.

“He was not — there was no –,” the bumbling, stumbling, grumbling Pelosi said.

“You can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial, and you can’t have a trial unless you have witnesses and documents.

“So he can say he’s acquitted, and the headlines can say ‘acquitted,’ but he’s impeached forever, branded with that, and not vindicated,” she said.

Pelosi loves to say “impeached forever.” It is her 79-year-old version of “nana nana na.”

“And even the senators were saying, ‘yes, it wasn’t right,’ but they didn’t have the courage to act upon that,” she said.

Pelosi’s point, of course, is a lie.

The House speaker does not get to determine what is and is not a fair trial in the Senate, or what counts as an acquittal.

The other lie is that there were not witnesses. There were plenty of witnesses in the House portion of the impeachment sham and much of their testimony was played to the Senate.

But what the Democrats really wanted was an ongoing trial, a television spectacle, where they could continue to take shots at the president to damage him for the 2020 election.

It had to be that, because Pelosi and the Democrats had to know they had no chance of getting two-thirds of the Republican Senate to convict Trump.

And to say that the president has not been acquitted unless the trial is conducted the way you say it should be is akin to the prosecutors in any trial saying the defendant was not really acquitted.

They, and she, could say that all they want if it helps them sleep at night, but that is not how the American justice system works.

If it did then there would not be many defendants who were acquitted.

The Constitution gives the House the power to prosecute impeachment, and the Democratic majority did — in a highly partisan fashion.

It gives the Senate the power to have the trial and decide on guilt or innocence, which the Republican majority did — in a highly partisan fashion.

It worked precisely as it was designed to work, whether Pelosi likes it or not.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Carmine Sabia
Carmine Sabia is a political pundit, editor and writer and has been featured on various television and radio programs. He is a former professional wrestling promoter and real estate investor.
