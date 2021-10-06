Denmark and Sweden Halt Use of Moderna COVID Vaccine for Everyone Under 30

Public health officials in both Denmark and Sweden, countries which are routinely praised by the far left in America, have paused the use of Moderna’s vaccine for people under 30 years of age, citing an increased risk of heart problems associated with the COVID shot.

Both Nordic countries are commonly pointed to by so-called “democratic socialists” as models for good governance, social policies and medicine. Both countries also looked at the data and decided they would suspend Moderna’s vaccine, for now.

After reviewing research from Swedish and Nordic data sources, the Swedish Public Health Agency noted there was an increased risk for inflammatory conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis in young people who received the second Moderna shot.

“The Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to pause the use of Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax, for everyone born in 1991 and later, for precautionary reasons,” a translation of the health agency’s news release said. “The cause is signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or heart sac. However, the risk of being affected is very small.”

Sweden’s health experts noted that heart inflammation issues “usually go away on their own,” but noted any symptoms “need to be assessed by a doctor.” “

“The conditions are most common among young men, in connection with, for example, viral infections such as covid-19. In 2019, approximately 300 people under the age of 30 were treated in hospital with myocarditis.

“Data point to an increased incidence also in connection with vaccination against covid-19, mainly in adolescents and young adults and mainly in boys and men. For the individual, the risk of being affected is very small, it is a very rare side effect,” the agency said.

“New preliminary [analyses] from Swedish and Nordic data sources indicate that the connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose. The increase in risk is seen within four weeks after the vaccination, mainly within the first two weeks.”

The Swedish Public Health Agency is recommending young people use the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine if they wish. The agency will reassess the situation regarding Moderna’s shot in December.

The country said roughly 81,000 people born after 1991 have only received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and will not be offered the second dose for the time being.

The agency said those who have received their first or second dose recently should be “vigilant,” adding that the risk for complications is small, but still there.

According to Reuters, Denmark has followed suit and will not use the Moderna vaccine while more information is gathered.

Both Denmark and Sweden have lifted all their COVID restrictions, as has Norway, Newsweek reported. Sweden never had many to begin with.

In 2020, the Swedes avoided lockdowns, tension inside retail stores, beach arrests, children being tormented by isolation and mandatory mask-wearing. Its people throughout the coronavirus pandemic have more or less lived life as normal.

When America’s leaders freaked out last spring and destroyed their economies and trampled on the Constitution, Scandinavians did what they wanted to, and respected the rights of others to do the same.

The countries that people such as Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont so often praise for being “democratic socialists” never arrested anyone for going to work.

For once, it’s actually easy to see what leftists like Sanders and his followers love so much about Nordic societies. Ironically, during one of the few times when conservatives might agree with them on something, our politicians couldn’t act less like their Northern European idols.

Northern Europe is free from tyranny, open for business and following the science.

Here in the Democrat-run U.S., nurses are being fired for avoiding a vaccine for a virus that many of them have already had. There is no choice beyond complete compliance, while there is little confidence that the Food and Drug Administration is looking at vaccine data with a critical eye.

Perhaps this tells us better than anything that those who say all they yearn for is a Scandinavian model of government aren’t asking for a small dose of “democratic socialism.” America’s power-hungry leftists are seeking nothing less than complete control of every facet of our lives.

