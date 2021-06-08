Dennis Prager: The Best Way to Defeat the Left Is to Take Your Kids Out of Their Schools

The most frequent question people pose to me is: What can we do to fight back against the nihilistic anti-American destruction of virtually all the country’s major institutions?

There is an answer.

The single best thing Americans can do to counter the left-wing attack on America — against its freedoms, its schools, its families, its children, its governmental institutions, its sports, its news and entertainment media, its medical establishment, the CIA, the FBI, the State Department and the military — is to take their children out of America’s schools.

Other than in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), the vast majority of America’s elementary schools, high schools, colleges and universities teach your child or grandchild almost nothing important; prematurely sexualize them, thereby robbing them of their innocence; and harm them intellectually and morally.

They rarely teach them, for example, art or music because they are too busy teaching them race-centered hatred of white people, of America and of America’s values. Sending your children to most American schools is playing Russian roulette with their values — but unlike the gun in Russian roulette, which has a bullet in only one of its six chambers, the schools’ guns hold four or five bullets.

In many elementary schools, your child is taught that gender is chosen and that there is no difference between boys and girls (in a growing number of schools, the teachers are told not to call their students “boys and girls”); they are taught about masturbation; and many children from first grade on attend “Drag Queen Story Hour,” in which an obvious man wearing women’s clothing, garish makeup and a wig entertains them.

Given that all this is well-known, why do any nonleft — meaning liberal or conservative — parents send their children to an American school?

One reason is they are in denial. Many parents do not want to know what their children are being taught and the consequent damage done to them. They don’t really believe schools will ruin their child, let alone their child’s relationship with them.

These parents should speak to any of the millions — yes, millions — of Americans whose children have contempt for America, for free speech and for their parents as a result of attending an American college or even high school.

I meet such people at every speech I give, and I speak to them regularly on my radio show. Ask these parents, if they could redo their lives, whether they would keep their child in school.

A second reason is they feel they have no choice. If they remove their child from the local public or private school (most private schools are just as committed to anti-American indoctrination over education as public schools), what will they do with their child?

They often cannot find a local school that does not harm their child. They cannot necessarily even rely on Christian or Jewish schools. Most of them are as “woke” as most secular schools. And if they do find a school that teaches rather than poisons, they may not be able to afford the tuition.

The only other option, then, is to home-school one’s child. The problem is that many parents assume this is essentially impossible.

For one thing, they assume that one of the parents would have to leave his or her work, which would mean a serious reduction in the family’s income. In addition, home-schooling strikes most people as simply too daunting a task, even if they could afford to take it on.

Neither fear is entirely justified. It is true that, at least at the outset, a working parent may have to cut back from full-time work, and it is true that no matter what the family’s financial condition, there are challenges to taking one’s children out of school and home-schooling them.

But given the low intellectual state of most American schools, the damage they do to young children’s innocence and the anti-American, anti-white, anti-Western indoctrination in most schools, if you are a parent of school-age children, what is your choice?

Other than a) finding a good school that b) you can afford, you have no other choice. You are fooling yourself if you think the odds are that after attending American schools from kindergarten through college (not to mention through graduate school), your child will turn out well-educated, intellectually alive, rational, kind, happy, well-adjusted, grateful to be American and respectful of you and your values.

While there are some wonderful young Americans who recently attended American schools, and there are some lost souls who were home-schooled, American schools are largely producing the following:

Poorly educated students.

Ask your college son or daughter to diagram a sentence; identify Joseph Stalin, “The Gulag Archipelago” or the Soviet Union; name the branches of the American government; identify — or just spell — Beethoven; date the Civil War; identify the Holocaust; and name which sentence is correct — “He gave the book to my friend and me” or “He gave the book to my friend and I.”

Angry young people.

Why wouldn’t they be? First, they graduate college with a huge load of debt, having received almost nothing useful for their money. Second, if they are anything other than a white heterosexual Christian male, they have been taught to regard themselves as victims of oppression. Third, their future is so bleak they may not even have one: They are threatened with extinction by climate change.

The single best thing Americans can do to fight the left-wing destruction of the country is to withdraw from the “educational” system that is actively, deliberately miseducating them by the tens of millions.

If millions of American parents did so, the country would turn around as fast as you could say “teachers unions.” If they don’t, their children will continue being used as guinea pigs in the left’s sick and dystopian experiment.

© 2021 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

