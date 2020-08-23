An anti-police protest in Denver turned into a riot as demonstrators ran amok Saturday night.

An estimated 75 to 100 rioters torched trees and burned an American flag, broke windows and threw fireworks at officers, according to KUSA-TV.

“At one point, police clad in riot gear used nonlethal chemical munitions, including what appeared to be pepper balls and smoke. The protesters were seen throwing several fireworks into the area where the police were set behind the fence,” KUSA reported.

At least one police officer was injured.

Chief Pazen says one officer has a concussion and third degree burns following rioting in Denver last night. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 23, 2020

Social media images from the protest showed the nature of the violence.

Protestors are throwing firecrackers at police after officer shot some kind of object. pic.twitter.com/fProN7CdUy — adigtv (@AdiGTV) August 23, 2020

Protesters have burned an American flag outside Denver Police headquarters. This is what’s left of it. An officer had to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher #9News pic.twitter.com/HblcY5SrRX — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

Protesters are firing fireworks at police officers. The fireworks are exploding behind the police barrier and around the officers dressed in riot gear. Officers have fired what I believe is some sort of non-lethal weapon with an irritant #9News pic.twitter.com/D8NHFWIoFu — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

People are breaking every window they see. Someone came out of Quiznos with a drink in hand and said, “I needed a coke” #9News pic.twitter.com/q5r6niZq0O — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

The owners of the Quiznos arrived to clean up. The restaurant is owned by a family. The whole family is out here cleaning up the damage now. They’ve owned it for 12 years, never seen anything like this. “I don’t even know where to start,” he told me #9News pic.twitter.com/AU7q4AtBOe — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

This is what some of the damage looks like this morning on the streets around Denver Police headquarters. Lots of broken windows and graffiti left from last night #9News pic.twitter.com/WQbaRSLFbB — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

The so-called “Give ’em Hell” demonstration was billed as a response to governmental action that rejected a proposal giving Denver residents the chance to defund the police and putting a Peace Force in place, according to KDVR-TV.

A document uploaded on Aug. 17 to the Denver City Council, was calling for the creation of the Peace Force that said it was needed because it “has become evident that certain members of our community face disproportionate policing and violence based upon the color of their skin; and WHEREAS our police force is more reactive to crime than it is proactive in preventing crime; and WHEREAS there is a lack of trust between the community and the police force; and WHEREAS there are insufficient resources dedicated to underlying causes of violence and crime such as job insecurity, transience, homelessness, food insecurity and other such causes …” The legislation establishing the Peace Force said its members “will not have arrest powers or be licensed to bear or use arms as part of their duties” and that the force will assume the budget and role of the current police department. Both Mayor Hancock and Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson say what happened in Denver last night was not a protest. It was a riot. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/Ut38SuRM6F #9News — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 23, 2020 Denver police said 12 suspects were arrested, according to KUSA.

