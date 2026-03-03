Department of Education Honors Charlie Kirk with Banner as Part of America's 250th Birthday Celebration: 'Heroes in American Education'

The Department of Education honored fallen conservative icon Charlie Kirk on Sunday by hanging a banner of him outside its headquarters in anticipation of America’s upcoming 250th birthday.

Kirk’s image will hang alongside Catharine Beecher, an American educator, and Booker T. Washington, a black educator, author, and speaker, The Hill reported on Sunday.

Washington and Beecher lived in the 1800s, having a profound impact on education and civil rights.

A separate banner, which hangs next to all three figures, reads “Empowering our States to tell the Stories of our Heroes in American Education.”

Walking along the Mall. First time I’ve seen the Charlie Kirk banner on the Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/m1j0iJMwfC — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 1, 2026

“We are proud to honor visionary leaders whose contributions have shaped the future of education for generations. Their work reflects Benjamin Franklin’s timeless belief that ‘an investment in knowledge pays the best interest,’” Savannah Newhouse, press secretary for the Department of Education, told The Hill in a statement.

She added, “As our country marks a historic 250th milestone, this moment invites us all to join in the pursuit of fostering educational opportunity that empowers every learner to rise, contribute, and help shape a brighter future for generations yet to come.”

Kirk, 31, was brutally assassinated on the Utah Valley University campus last year. Authorities suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, gunned him down for political reasons.

Robinson has since been charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Kirk founded the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA to promote constitutional and religious values on college campuses throughout the nation.

He was also known for his rigorous debate skills and public speaking ability, and he was a constant advocate of critical thinking. He left behind his wife, Erika, and two young children.

Kirk was also an ally of President Donald Trump, who credited Kirk with helping him win the 2024 presidential election and posthumously awarded him the Medal of Freedom.

In addition, the commander-in-chief referred to him as a “great friend” during last month’s State of the Union address.

Kirk has also been honored by various state governments and religious organizations, and had candlelight vigils held in his name across the country following his untimely death.

