Department of Justice Finally Admits the Truth About Hunter Biden Laptop in New Court Filing

Has the Department of Justice finally stopped running from the truth about the Biden family corruption?

It appears so, at least in regard to one important item. According to a thread on the social media platform X written by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, in a recent court filing the DOJ finally admitted that Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop was, in fact, Hunter Biden’s.

Let’s back up a little. As most of conservative America might recall, when the New York Post initially published its scoop about the younger Biden’s incriminating laptop in October 2020, social media giants squelched the story and a letter signed by no fewer than 51 former intelligence officials claimed the laptop contained “all the classic earmarks of Russian disinformation.”

The establishment media in turn dismissed all legitimate evidence and concerns regarding the authenticity of the laptop as right-wing conspiracy theories or propaganda, if they covered it at all in the weeks leading up to the election.

Fishy, no?

Here is where Devine comes in. Tuesday night, she shared a Tuesday court filing from the DOJ, which, as reported in the Daily Caller, is “a response to [Hunter] Biden’s investigation for gun charges which his legal team attempted to argue in December should be dismissed” (those legal charges including lying about being addicted to crack when purchasing a gun).

As Devine highlighted on X, in the course of responding to this motion from Biden’s legal time, the Justice Department admitted for the first time that “Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, that he left it at a computer store, and that the contents matched what they obtained from a search warrant of his iCloud.”

‼️ In a new court filing today, the DOJ confirms Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, that he left it at a computer store, and that the contents matched what they obtained from a search warrant of his iCloud.

Don’t hold your breath for a retraction from Joe Biden (“It’s a Russian… pic.twitter.com/xSZ2YG8JIB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 17, 2024

In the DOJ’s own words, in August 2019 “[investigators]…came into possession of the defendant’s Apple MacBook Pro, which he had left at a computer store. A search warrant was also obtained for his laptop and the results of the search were largely duplicative of information investigators had already obtained from Apple.”

Further, according to an IRS whistleblower quoted in Fox News, “Federal investigators knew in December 2019 that Hunter Biden’s laptop was ‘not manipulated in any way’ and contained ‘reliable evidence,’ but were ‘obstructed’ from seeing all available information.”

The implications of this admission are huge, and many officials and commentators, on X or otherwise, have recognized this already.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey retweeted Devine’s post, noting that “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not only real; it’s also a manifestation of the largest government censorship enterprise in United States history,” and that he and allies are “headed to the United States Supreme Court to halt that censorship operation.”

Hunter Biden’s laptop is not only real; it’s also a manifestation of the largest government censorship enterprise in United States history. We’re headed to the United States Supreme Court to halt that censorship operation. https://t.co/sNcoT0mgVx — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 17, 2024

Radio show host and conservative commentator Morgan Ortagus called out the intelligence officers who spread the idea that the laptop was just “Russian disinformation,” calling for “[s]imple, basic decency of any former ‘intelligence’ official who signed the letter calling this a Russian info op: you should apologize to the American public and admit you spread disinformation during an election.”

Simple, basic decency of any former “intelligence” official who signed the letter calling this a Russian info op: you should apologize to the American public and admit you spread disinformation during an election. https://t.co/oIRmEfZdIO — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) January 17, 2024

And just to nail home the point about corruption in the country’s highest offices, the Fox News report contains a reminder that the former intelligence officers’ letter was organized by former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell at the urging of then-Biden campaign adviser and now Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

While it’s better to finally see the DOJ admit to this after three-and-a-half years, it really speaks volumes to the level of corruption pervading our government, especially this current administration.

The real significance of this admission from the DOJ is that there was a deliberate effort to cover up and bury this story.

Clearly, the censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story was part of a larger scheme to get Biden elected in 2020, regardless of his actual merit or popularity as a candidate.

Polling shortly after the election showed that if more people knew that the younger Biden’s laptop was in fact 100 percent real and had nothing to do with the Russians, then fewer people would have voted for Biden in the first place.

Clearly though, the FBI, the DOJ, the deep state in general knew the veracity of this story and not only hid it, but got 51 former intelligence officers to deceive the American public on behalf of a corrupt man whose only accomplishment up to that point was failing to become president.

As Devine pointed out, there is now proof that the deep state was involved in a deliberate coverup on behalf of Joe Biden. It’s a truly shameful story that should sicken anyone who cares about the truth.

