Department of War Releases New Batch of UFO Files, Including Data on 'Black Triangle' Incidents from This Year

The truth may be out there, and the Trump administration is making sure Americans have a chance to examine the evidence for themselves.

The Department of War released another batch of government documents concerning unidentified flying objects Friday, including reports of a mysterious black triangular craft reportedly spotted near a secure federal facility earlier this year.

According to Axios, the latest release contains 10 records made public under President Donald Trump’s directive to disclose government information concerning unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, the official term for what are commonly called UFOs.

Among the most intriguing revelations are reports from three teams of federal agents that allegedly witnessed an unidentified object exhibiting some extraordinary characteristics.

The object was described as a “matte black triangle” estimated at 9 to 15 feet across that traveled at speeds comparable to a fighter jet, made no discernible noise, and suddenly disappeared.

The incident reportedly occurred near a secure U.S. government facility sometime in 2026, although the precise date remains redacted.

NEW: Mysterious black triangles were spotted ripping through the air, traveling 1,800 mph over secret US military bases this past year, according to the Pentagon. According to the new government files, the triangles were spotted at least three different times. Agents say they were working at a surveillance station in an undisclosed mountain range when they saw the black triangle coming over the horizon. “We estimated the object’s wingspan at approximately nine to 15 feet, its depth at six to nine feet, and its thickness at one to two feet,” they said to the FBI. According to the report, the triangles made no sound, had no exhaust, and showed a consistent heat signal when scanned by their thermal device, meaning it didn’t register hotter anywhere as an engine would. “The exterior presented as a [seamless], featureless surface lacking any discernible structural discontinuities, propulsive apertures, intake structures, aerodynamic control effectors, or cockpit features,” a memo said. Government officials say the objects were not American technology. The latest UFO file dump included the following sketches. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2026

The FBI documented the sighting in an “Unidentified Aerial Object Observation Report,” while the Department of War separately classified the incident as an unidentified anomalous phenomenon event.

Axios reported that the object was considered particularly unusual because its reported capabilities exceeded those of known American technology, as well as those of U.S. adversaries.

That assessment, however, does not establish what the object actually was, and the government has not publicly identified its origin.

The latest release also includes a declassified report from 2010 concerning Skinwalker Ranch, a Utah property that has long attracted attention over reports of mysterious and allegedly supernatural activity.

As the New York Post noted, the documents are part of the Trump administration’s pledge for transparency on the matter.

This initiative falls under the broader Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, appropriately abbreviated PURSUE.

The initiative began releasing documents in May after Trump directed the Department of War and other federal agencies to identify and disclose government records concerning UFOs, UAPs, and potentially extraterrestrial life.

In announcing the initiative, Trump said the government would begin releasing information connected to these “highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

Do you believe the recent UFO sightings are evidence of unknown technology? Yes, definitely Perhaps, but more investigation is needed No, it's likely a misunderstanding Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, definitely 30% (3 votes) Perhaps, but more investigation is needed 60% (6 votes) No, it's likely a misunderstanding 10% (1 vote)

The Department of War has explained that the effort involves reviewing millions of records across numerous government agencies, with additional documents being released as they are identified, reviewed, and declassified.

Importantly, the department emphasizes that the cases included in its archive remain unresolved, meaning investigators have not reached definitive conclusions about the phenomena involved. In some instances, that uncertainty may simply reflect insufficient evidence.

Nor do the latest records establish that any of the objects described originated beyond Earth.

The administration has not announced any such conclusion.

Still, the reported sighting of a silent, fast-moving black triangle near a sensitive federal facility raises questions that extend beyond science fiction — and perhaps gravitate more toward matters of national security.

Whatever these objects ultimately turn out to be, the government’s continuing release of previously undisclosed information is giving Americans a closer look at mysteries that remain unanswered.

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