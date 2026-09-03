Deported Milo Yiannopoulos Makes Predictable Turn to the Left, Decries Immigration Enforcement, How 'Institutionalized the Brutality' in US Is

Pour one out for Milo Yiannopoulos. Forcibly removed from America because he had no legal right to be there, he was no doubt fitted for a bespoke, onyx-bedazzled keffiyeh the moment he got off the plane at Heathrow.

Now that he’s been returned to Merrie England, it appears he’s pulling yet another grift, at least to judge by his first major interview with Piers Morgan: He’s a former Trumper who’s seen the light and thinks immigration enforcement is “institutionalized … brutality” and wonders why he was left “weeping like an old woman for an hour” in immigration custody when he himself called for no-exceptions deportations of illegal immigrants — and even of Americans, like his bête noire Ben Shapiro.

In case you missed the predictable end of Milo Yiannopoulos’ time in the United States, the former Breitbart editor and current Ayatollah Khamenei apologist (because sure, why not?) was detained at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Thursday. It turns out that the guy who called for indiscriminate deportation of anyone here illegally had overstayed his visa.

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