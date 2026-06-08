'Depraved Things': Watch Fetterman Blast Platner, Challenge Him to Prove He Didn't Send 'D*** Pics' to Underage Girls

It says a lot about the current state of the Democratic Party when one of their few sane voices is a guy whose brain was rattled by a stroke not so long ago.

As Maine Democrats prepared to decide whether to nominate their depraved front-runnner for a U.S. Senate seat, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman issued a challenge Saturday to the embarrassing Graham Platner to prove that Platner has not sent graphic pictures to children displaying his male genitalia.

Normal men don’t even have to be asked that question. But “normal” is not what Democrats are about these days.

In an interview on “Fox News Saturday,” Fetterman all but accused Platner of engaging in social media sex with underage females.

JUST IN: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) GOES OFF on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner for possibly sending d*ck pics to MINORS on Kik — known as a predator’s paradise app Fetterman says he’ll WEAR A SUIT every day if Platner can prove NONE of his s*xual recipients were kids 👀… pic.twitter.com/k3yHUE3Jf6 — Roy Rogue (@rogue185263) June 7, 2026

Fetterman discussed Platner’s account on the social media platform Kik, where he said “depraved things” are enabled by anonymity.

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Mockingly referring to Platner as “P Hustle,” a handle Platner apparently used on Kik, Fetterman blasted Platner for criticizing Fetterman’s obnoxiously casual mode of dress (he customarily wears a hoodie and shorts), when Platner’s own problems are considerably more egregious.

The leftist Maine “oysterman” is probably best known for sporting a Nazi tattoo (that he claimed he didn’t know was a Nazi tattoo), and savagely criticizing an American Army soldier and Purple Heart recipient who was wounded in battle in Afghanistan.

Then there are his comments on sex-trafficking victims, and public masturbation, adulterous “sexting” and a newly unveiled history of violent and abusive behavior toward women and fantasies of homosexual rape (but not because he’s gay or anything.)

And now a member of his own party is accusing him of one of the grossest forms of exhibitionism there is — targeting girls with pornography featuring his very own penis.

In April, Fetterman told Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany that Platner used an interview to criticize Fetterman’s mode of attire. Fetterman said he wasn’t going to take it.

“He said I am the bane of his existence and really was angry at how I dress, too,” Fetterman said.

“And now, I said, now, P Hustle, here’s a great chance. You can just prove that all these people that you’re dropping those d*** pics and saying those things to were over 18, and I will wear a suit every day in the Senate.

“And now you can set the record clear and provide all those texts and all those conversations that you were having as a newlywed just before you were going to run for the Senate.”

Fetterman said he never got a response.

Fetterman, remember, was the Democrat who suffered a stroke in May of 2022. His stumbling, painful performance in a debate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in October of that year was rivaled only by then-President Joe Biden’s implosion on the debate stage against Donald Trump in June of 2024.

Fetterman appears to have somewhat recovered — fortunately — but it says a great deal about Democrats that a guy with his history is one of the few voices in the party who is seriously criticizing Platner — a candidate who should, by all rights, be long out of consideration for any position of public trust (up to and including dog catcher).

The party’s leading lights are unwilling to denounce Platner in hopes he can defeat longtime GOP Sen. Susan Collins in November.

The “believe all women” crowd who crawled out of the woodwork — and from underneath rocks — to attack then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on the basis of clearly hallucinatory accusations (remember the “gang rape” parties”?), has been modified to “believe liberal women criticizing Republicans. Ignore everyone else.”

The Democratic spiral is nothing new. Thirty years ago, Bill Clinton’s use of a White House intern for sexual gratification drew a response that was typified by liberal “journalist” Nina Burleigh. (The short version of it: Clinton deserved oral sex from American women for keeping abortion legal.)

But the cascading horrors of the Platner candidacy are setting a new standard for Democratic depravity. Platner makes former California Rep. (and former gubernatorial prospect) Eric Swalwell look good — no Nazi tattoos, no underage girls, no blasting vets wounded in battle.

But Democrats need Platner in Maine. They didn’t need Swalwell in California.

Fetterman is an elected official of questionable mental capacity — who lacks even the self-discipline and enough respect for his job to dress like an adult while conducting the nation’s business.

It says a lot about the party that he is one of the few voices willing to openly take on Platner — a man who stands on the cusp of winning Tuesday’s primary and becoming the Democrats’ nominee for Senate in the state of Maine.

And none of what it says is good.

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