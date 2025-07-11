Share
Dan Bongino speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone - Politicon / Getty Images)

Deputy FBI Director Bongino Considering Resignation Amid Epstein Fallout: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  July 11, 2025 at 2:57pm
Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is weighing a possible resignation from the bureau following a heated clash over the Epstein investigation, according to several Friday reports.

The standoff reportedly occurred Wednesday during a meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Bongino reportedly took Friday off following the altercation, Axios noted.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins claimed she had confirmed the resignation rumors in a post on X.

“It’s accurate that Dan Bongino has told people he’s considering resigning amid a major clash between the FBI and DOJ over the fallout from the Epstein memo,” Collins wrote.

“It remains to be seen if he actually does,” she added. “But hard to overstate the infighting happening over this the last few days as MAGA anger has not let up.”

According to CNN, the Wednesday meeting centered on suspicions that Bongino and Patel had leaked information to NewsNation.

That report claimed the FBI wanted more details released about Epstein, but was blocked by the Justice Department.

Bongino denied leaking the information, a source claimed when speaking to CNN.

Still, he reportedly did not join others in signing a statement defending the DOJ’s review.

The department recently concluded there was no “client list” and reaffirmed that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in federal custody.

The controversial conclusion has drawn backlash from many conservatives.

Bongino himself appeared to walk a careful line when addressing Epstein’s case ahead of a Fox News interview in May.

“I was asked about some of the details surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case,” Bongino posted on X after a joint interview alongside Patel. “I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. There’s no evidence in the case file indicating otherwise.”

“I’m not asking you to believe me, or not,” he continued. “I’m telling you what exists, and what doesn’t. If new evidence surfaces I’m happy to reevaluate.”

But Bongino had previously speculated there was more to the story.

On his radio show prior to his appointment, he cast doubt on Epstein’s death and criticized the lack of transparency from the federal government regarding the matter.

Several members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet have taken heat in recent days for defending the DOJ’s position on Epstein.

