Deputy Overwhelmed with Joy When He Realizes Santa Is Marine Son He Hasn't Seen in Two Years

Christmas just isn’t the same when the special people in your life can’t be there. When you know that your loved one is spending the holidays elsewhere, even while serving the country, Christmas is just a little less cheery.

That’s probably why Marine Chris Kirk decided to make his return home extra-special, getting back in time to surprise his dad, Deputy Chad Kirk of Denton County, Texas, before the celebrations were in full swing.

His father was under the impression that the son he hadn’t seen in two years still had several months of duty to fulfill, but Chris donned a Santa suit to surprise him a full week before Christmas.

Photos and the story were shared on the Denton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and soon it was more than immediate family who were touched by the heartfelt reunion.

“It was an early Merry Christmas for Deputy Chad Kirk!” the sheriff’s office wrote Wednesday. “Deputy Chad Kirk had not seen his son, Chris Kirk for two years.”

“Chris Kirk is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps and has been deployed out of the country. Deputy Kirk’s son was able to come home four months earlier than expected and wanted to surprise his father.”

“Thanks to Kirk’s friend, Tyson Delise who served in the United States Marine Corps alongside Deputy Kirk, we were able to orchestrate the surprise reunion between father and son.”

Photos show the Santa-outfitted Chris hugging his father, who was decked out in his own official gear. The moment that was captured as father and son embraced has set off the waterworks for many readers, if the comment section is any indication.

“I am balling my eyes out!” wrote one commenter. “It doesn’t matter that his son wasn’t a child. That was his Daddy and he is HOME for Christmas! God Bless you Sir and thank you for your service! I am SO glad you are reunited. BEST CHRISTMAS PRESENT EVER!”

Plenty of military parents chimed in too, understanding more than most just how much a reunion like this means after such a long time apart.

“I love this!” wrote one mom. “My son is a Marine and the time spent apart is so difficult! But that hug when they return is priceless! Semper Fi and Merry Christmas! Enjoy your Marine!”

“This brought tears to my eyes,” another commenter said. “As a father that has spent years as my son’s were deployed especially during the holidays. This is a GREAT DAY! enjoy it to the fullest. Thank you for your service and WELCOME HOME.”

