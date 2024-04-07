Deputy Sheriff Arrested, Charged with Numerous Felonies After Apparent Double Life Exposed

A California sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday after an investigation uncovered that he was leading a double life as a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang, according to reports.

San Bernardino County Deputy Christopher Bingham, 45, an 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, is being held in the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on $500,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The sheriff’s department announced the arrest in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“In January 2024, the Gangs/Narcotics Division began an investigation into Deputy Christopher Bingham and his association with a local Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG). During the investigation it was learned Bingham rode and socialized with several members from the OMG,” the release stated.

“On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Bingham was observed riding his motorcycle with two OMG members. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) a traffic stop was conducted on Bingham and the two OMG members.”

The release noted that, “During a search of Bingham’s person, a loaded, unregistered firearm was located. Bingham was arrested and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.”

According to the release, investigators armed with a warrant searched Bingham’s residence and found approximately 160 firearms, including a fully automatic rifle with an attached grenade launcher and a shotgun that had been stolen from the sheriff’s department.

Although the gang was not identified in the sheriff’s news release, The Orange County Register reported Friday Bingham that was associated with the gang called the Mongols.

According to the Register, citing an unnamed source, Bingham was arrested with another motorcyclist who was wearing a leather vest with Mongol patches. The Register’s article did not account for a third motorcyclist mentioned in the sheriff’s department news release.

According to the Register, a search at the jail showed Bingham was wearing a T-shirt with the phrase, “F*** the 81!” a derogatory statement directed at the Hells Angels, an outlaw motorcycle club known to be the Mongols’ adversaries.

The number “81” is commonly used as a shorthand for the Hells Angels, the Register reported.

In addition, his T-shirt reportedly displayed the initials “SYLM,” an initialism for “Support Your Local Mongols.”

Bingham was also noted to have worn a ring adorned with a black “M” suspended from a chain around his neck, the Register reported.

The LA Times reported that for years, Bingham worked as both a law enforcement officer and simultaneously ran a gun store in Twentynine Palms. However, the gun store closed in 2021.

In the sheriff’s department release, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus condemned Bingham’s activities.

“The actions of this deputy are alarming and inexcusable; he not only tarnishes his badge but also undermines the integrity and credibility of the entire department,” Dicus said.

“Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and we have placed him on compulsory leave effective immediately. The investigation has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, and charges have been filed.”

Bingham faces at least 10 felony charges, including possession of a machine gun, possession of a short-barreled rifle, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a destructive device, possession of silencers, and participation in a criminal street gang.

Bingham is expected to be arraigned by video on Monday.

