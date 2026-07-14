Deputy US Marshal Shot and Killed While Serving an Arrest Warrant in Louisiana

A deputy U.S. Marshal was killed on Monday in Louisiana after a standoff with a suspect.

“The U.S. Marshals Service confirms a Deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and killed today while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive in Alexandria, La,” the U.S. Marshals Service posted on X.

“The suspect is in custody. Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating,” the post said.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirms a Deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and killed today while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive in Alexandria, La. The suspect is in custody. Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating. pic.twitter.com/4tDNbtyRN1 — U.S. Marshals Service (@USMarshalsHQ) July 14, 2026

KALB-TV said the standoff lasted for about three hours.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force were conducting a law enforcement operation to arrest a wanted fugitive when the shooting occurred, according to WBRZ-TV.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the deputy’s death, while the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the standoff.

“The FBI responded to an incident this afternoon in Alexandria with the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police,” the FBI New Orleans Field Office said.

“Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” a representative for the FBI said.

The name of the deputy marshal had not yet been released.

Deputy US Marshal shot and killed while serving arrest warrant to fugitive in Louisiana https://t.co/nfaWA1AmCy pic.twitter.com/cuxLWJwrWx — KTRE News (@KTREnews) July 14, 2026

“At approximately 3PM today (July 13, 2026) Sheriff’s Detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, were conducting a law enforcement operation in the Rutland Road area to arrest a wanted fugitive where an Officer Involved Shooting occurred,” according to a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

“After a lengthy standoff, the suspect, who sustained injuries, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Due to this being an ongoing joint RPSO, FBI and Louisiana State Police Investigation, no further information will be available until a later date,” the post said.

KALB quoted a neighbor it did not name as saying multiple gunshots were heard, leading her to fear for her children.

“I just kept telling them, just get down. I had them in the room, down. Because I didn’t know what was going on,” she said.

“Not even five seconds later, that’s when we heard the gunshots. It just went boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. So the cops ran back out,” she said.

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