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U.S. Marshals monitor activity outside the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Courthouse before opening statements are heard in the "Bridgegate" trial on Sept. 19, 2016, in Newark, New Jersey.
U.S. Marshals monitor activity outside the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Courthouse before opening statements are heard in the "Bridgegate" trial on Sept. 19, 2016, in Newark, New Jersey. (Mark Makela / Getty Images)

Deputy US Marshal Shot and Killed While Serving an Arrest Warrant in Louisiana

 By Jack Davis  July 14, 2026 at 5:45am
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A deputy U.S. Marshal was killed on Monday in Louisiana after a standoff with a suspect.

“The U.S. Marshals Service confirms a Deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and killed today while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive in Alexandria, La,” the U.S. Marshals Service posted on X.

“The suspect is in custody. Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating,” the post said.

KALB-TV said the standoff lasted for about three hours.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force were conducting a law enforcement operation to arrest a wanted fugitive when the shooting occurred, according to WBRZ-TV.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the deputy’s death, while the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the standoff.

“The FBI responded to an incident this afternoon in Alexandria with the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police,” the FBI New Orleans Field Office said.

“Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” a representative for the FBI said.

The name of the deputy marshal had not yet been released.

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“At approximately 3PM today (July 13, 2026) Sheriff’s Detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, were conducting a law enforcement operation in the Rutland Road area to arrest a wanted fugitive where an Officer Involved Shooting occurred,” according to a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

“After a lengthy standoff, the suspect, who sustained injuries, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Due to this being an ongoing joint RPSO, FBI and Louisiana State Police Investigation, no further information will be available until a later date,” the post said.

KALB quoted a neighbor it did not name as saying multiple gunshots were heard, leading her to fear for her children.

“I just kept telling them, just get down. I had them in the room, down. Because I didn’t know what was going on,” she said.

“Not even five seconds later, that’s when we heard the gunshots. It just went boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. So the cops ran back out,” she said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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