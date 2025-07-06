'Deranged Behavior': Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Mainstream Media Reporter of 'Actively Harassing' Her Staff

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has accused a longtime reporter from The Washington Post of “actively harassing” her staff.

In a stunning post published to the social media platform X on Thursday, the top Trump administration official accused reporter Ellen Nakashima of harassing her staff through the use of a burner phone.

Nakashima is a Pulitzer Prize winner who’s been with the Post since 1995.

It has come to my attention that Washington Post reporter @nakashimae appears to be actively harassing ODNI staff. Instead of reaching out to my press office, she is calling high level Intelligence Officers from a burner phone, refusing to identify herself, lying about the fact… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 3, 2025

“It has come to my attention that Washington Post reporter @nakashimae appears to be actively harassing ODNI staff,” Gabbard wrote in her post.

“Instead of reaching out to my press office, she is calling high level Intelligence Officers from a burner phone, refusing to identify herself, lying about the fact that she works for the Washington Post, and then demanding they share sensitive information,” she added.

Gabbard continued by taking a swipe at the Post over its history of publishing leaked classified intelligence.

“Apparently, publishing leaked classified material wasn’t enough for the Washington Post, so now they’ve decided to go after the Intelligence professionals charged to protect it,” she wrote.

“This is a clear political op by the same outlet and the same reporter who harassed and stalked my family in Hawaii,” she added.

As the Post’s national security reporter, Nakashima has written dozens of posts about Gabbard over the last couple of years alone.

Gabbard concluded her post by slamming the Post over its “deranged behavior.”

“This kind of deranged behavior reflects a media establishment so desperate to sabotage @POTUS’s successful agenda that they’ve abandoned even a facade of journalistic integrity and ethics,” she wrote. “The Washington Post should be ashamed, and they should put an end to this immediately.”

Nakashima’s allies have since rushed to her defense, including former Post reporter David Weigel:

Not credible that Ellen, who’s been at the paper since Bill Clinton’s first term, would call sources “lying about the fact that she works for the Washington Post.” Gabbard provides no proof here. https://t.co/Tpks9vLLM1 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) July 3, 2025

The Post’s executive director, Matt Murray, meanwhile issued a lengthy statement to The Hill calling Gabbard’s post “unfounded” and saying it “reflects a fundamental misunderstanding about the role of journalists to report on government officials and hold power to account, without fear or favor and regardless of party.”

“For three decades, Ellen Nakashima has been one of the most careful, fair-minded, and highly regarded reporters covering national security,” he said.

“Reaching out to potential sources rather than relying solely on official government press statements regarding matters of public interest is neither nefarious nor is it harassment. It is basic journalism,” he added.

But according to investigative journalist Mollie Hemingway, Nakashima has a history of shady “journalistic” behavior.

She noted in a report published in The Federalist five years ago about how Nakashima had accepted leaks from the intelligence community in early 2017 that were designed “to get [then-National Security Advisor Michael] Flynn” fired.

Surprise surprise. The same reporter involved in the strategy to get Flynn. At what point is WaPo held accountable? pic.twitter.com/6rCPgTanzM — Over the Target (@overtargets) July 3, 2025

Speaking of Flynn, he responded to Gabbard’s stunning post by posting one of his own calling for the Post to be “shut down.”

“The WAPO should be shut down,” he wrote. “Take any and all taxpayer funds from them and all of their reporters. Do not allow them entrance to any USG facility without an escort. Do not allow anyone in the entire USIC to take any of their questions or to do any interviews with them. There’s more, but for now that’s enough.”

