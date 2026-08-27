Deranged Video: Dem's OK Senate Candidate Storms Into Bedroom Shrieking, Cuts Up Pic of GOP Senator, Pastes Into 'Burn Book'

A Democratic Senate candidate — a “democratic socialist” — is set for a November showdown with her Republican opponent to see who will fill the seat previously held by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The candidate in question, 31-year-old N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, had a completely deranged and childish means of letting voters know how she felt about Mullin in a video posted to social media platform TikTok.

When witnessing this spectacle, keep in mind this is an individual who wants to be a member of the U.S. Senate.

The footage was posted in September 2025, but it’s unlikely her views have shifted much about the now-Trump Administration official.

Thomas storms into the room in a rage, cuts out Mullin from a portrait she has of him, and puts it in a “Burn Book.”

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For the unaware, she is parodying a scene from the 2004 film “Mean Girls,” in which the antagonist, Regina George, goes through the same sequence with a picture of the protagonist in the film, Cady Heron.

So, it’s meant to be a pop culture reference to a movie for teenagers.

That’s the intellectual level on which the socialist candidates currently overtaking the Democratic Party are operating.

One could argue it was a savvy means of referencing a popular film that now-adults in their 30s — like Thomas — would understand and identify with as a novel way to denounce Mullin.

At the same time, she picked the villain of a film about petty gossiping high school girls as her method of delivery.

Another video on TikTok accompanied it, displaying the contents of the “Burn Book” taking more digs at Mullin.

On Monday, NBC News reported that Thomas — who faces Rep. Kevin Hern, a Republican, this November — is a “self-proclaimed democratic socialist,” but “not yet” an official member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

She seems to check the boxes to join, spouting the usual nonsense in saying “capitalism is what’s destroying our country right now” — apparently unaware that it’s responsible for the prosperity and freedoms she enjoys.

Imagine former President Abraham Lincoln seeing this after his debates with former Illinois Sen. Stephen Douglas in 1858 during their race for that seat.

One can only hope we won’t be seeing more of this.

Although funding can only tell so much of the story for electability, Thomas, as of August, has $456 in campaign funds, per NBC News. Hern has $2.6 million as of late June.

Who witnesses this TikTok video and thinks, “Indeed, this person should be a lawmaker for the most powerful country in the world”?

Apparently, Democrats.

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