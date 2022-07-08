Share
News

Derek Chauvin Receives His Federal Sentence in the Death of George Floyd

 By Jack Davis  July 8, 2022 at 7:31am
Share

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Thursday to a little over 20 years in federal prison in a civil rights trial over the death of George Floyd.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Chauvin to 252 months in prison and subtracted seven months for time he has already served, CNN reported. Chauvin had pleaded guilty to the federal charges.

Chauvin’s federal sentence will run concurrently with the 22.5-year sentence he was given last year after being convicted of murder for kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing in a May 2020 incident that caused widespread protests and riots across the nation. Chauvin has appealed his conviction.

“I really don’t know why you did what you did, but to put your knee on another person’s neck until they expired is simply wrong, and for that conduct you must be substantially punished,” Magnuson said, according to The New York Times.

“You absolutely destroyed the lives of three other young officers” who were also involved, Magnuson said, referring to former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao — all of whom were booted from the force and face state and federal charges for their passive roles in Floyd’s death.

Trending:
Highland Park Massacre Suspect's First Court Appearance Turns Bizarre as His Attorney Quits Mid-Hearing

Chauvin addressed Floyd’s children in a brief statement.

“I wish them all the best in their life and that they’ll have excellent guidance in the rest of their life,” he said.

He also addressed the judge.

“Your honor, I recognize the difficult and unpleasant job of this case — having to follow legal standards in a charged political environment must be very trying,” Chauvin said.

Is this a fair sentence?

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, found Chauvin’s statement lacking.

“I’m looking for closure, and I want to know why. That’s what I want to know — why?” he said after the hearing.

“I wish he would have just probably said how sorry he was, but that’s not going to bring my brother back. No matter how hard I want him to say different things, it’s not going to bring my brother back,” he said.

Some used the sentencing as a platform to slam the police.

“This sentence should send a strong message that the Justice Department stands ready to prosecute law enforcement officers who use deadly force without basis,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said, according to CNN.

Related:
Chauvin Could Land a New Trial After What Jurors 28 and 87 Said

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, echoed that sentiment, ABC News reported.

“While today’s federal sentence for George Floyd’s murderer is a step toward accountability, America’s policing crisis continues to crush and devastate black families,” Johnson said.

“Holding police officers accountable is crucial. But meaningful justice, for the countless black people murdered by police, is desperately needed. Police should serve and protect, not lynch. We need to reform policing in America.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Twitter to Sue Elon Musk to Force Him Into Buying Company for $44 Billion
Musk Terminates Twitter Deal, Accuses Company of Trying to Fool Him with 'False and Misleading Representations'
Satanist Gives Life to God on Live Video, Faced Jesus in Supernatural Encounter While Performing Ritual
16-Year-Old Rescues 3 Drowning Teens and 1 Cop as Car Sinks, Says 'I Can't Let None of These Folks Die'
Derek Chauvin Receives His Federal Sentence in the Death of George Floyd
See more...

Conversation