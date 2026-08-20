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An attorney for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has moved to dismiss the case against his client.
An attorney for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has moved to dismiss the case against his client. Chauvin was convicted and imprisoned for the 2020 death of George Floyd in police custody, which sparked anti-police riots and demonstrations nationwide. Floyd, pictured at left on a Minneapolis mural, became something of a folk hero to the left. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images; Minnesota Department of Corrections / Getty Images)

Derek Chauvin's Attorney Makes 'Bombshell' Motion to Dismiss, Alleging 'Fraudulent' Conduct by Tim Walz and Keith Ellison

 By Randy DeSoto  August 20, 2026 at 1:24pm
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Attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed a petition Tuesday seeking a dismissal of the state murder charges against him, arguing that it was unlawful for Gov. Tim Walz to assign Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to prosecute the case

In April 2021, Chauvin, 50, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd in police custody in May 2020. Video showed that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes.

An autopsy revealed that there was both fentanyl and methamphetamine in the man’s system, which may have been contributing factors to his death. Floyd would not comply with police orders to stay in the squad car, prompting Chauvin to eventually get on top of him and put a knee on his neck to subdue him.

Chauvin is currently serving a state sentence of 22 years, in addition to a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, The Hill reported.

The former police officer’s latest petition seeking to get his conviction overturned was filed with the Minnesota Court of Appeals. That court has denied two previous petitions by Chauvin.

Chauvin’s attorneys argued in their Tuesday filing that Walz’s assignment of the case to Ellison was “illegitimate” and therefore violated their client’s due process rights.

Do you think Derek Chauvin was wrongly convicted?

“Because Hennepin County’s unlawful charges against Mr. Chauvin were not severe enough for the mob, Walz referred the case to Keith Ellison, who signed and e-filed a second unfounded complaint against Derek Chauvin that included the murder charge,” Chauvin’s attorney, Greg Joseph, wrote in the petition, according to Alpha News.

The filing further contended that a grand jury should have been empaneled to consider the charges.

The lack of a grand jury “allowed prosecutors to substitute their judgment for that of the grand jury in order to force Mr. Chauvin to face charges that were unsupported by probable cause,” the filing said, according to MPR News.

“As a result of these several due process violations, including the failure to present the matter to a grand jury for a probable cause determination or even to convene one, both this Court and the District Court lack jurisdiction over the charges in the Amended Complaint on which he is currently incarcerated, and it must be dismissed immediately,” Chauvin’s legal team wrote, The Hill said.

Related:
Elon Calls for Derek Chauvin to Be Freed After Being 'Unjustly Convicted of Murder'

Billionaire Elon Musk argued Wednesday on X, “Derek Chauvin was unjustly convicted of murder, therefore he should be freed. The facts show that he was not the cause of death, nor did he at any time intend for a death to occur.”

“Whatever else he may be, he is not a murderer. That is the truth,” Musk asserted.

Video shown during the Chauvin trial included Floyd appearing to experience a panic attack, perhaps caused or exacerbated by the drugs in his system. An officer could be heard instructing him multiple times to take a seat in the squad car, but he would not comply.

Floyd was calling out that he could not breathe before Chauvin took action to subdue him on the ground.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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