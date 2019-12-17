SECTIONS
Commentary
Dershowitz: SCOTUS Decision Deals Potentially Devastating Blow to Impeachment

United States Supreme Court (Front Left-Right) Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr., (Back Left-Right) Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh pose for their official portrait at the in the East Conference Room at the Supreme Court building Nov. 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 17, 2019 at 2:59pm
A Friday decision by the U.S. Supreme Court undercuts the second article of impeachment the House Democrats are planning to vote on this week in their efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz argued.

In his Op-Ed for The Hill, the legal scholar also shredded the “abuse of power” standard Democrats have put forth in their first article of impeachment.

The second article charges that Trump obstructed Congress by not complying with all the House Democrat leaders’ witness and document demands.

The president has claimed executive privilege regarding current and former White House staff members Democrats have sought to compel to appear including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to review three lower court decisions relating to congressional and grand jury subpoenas demanding financial records from Trump.

Dershowitz — who is reportedly being considered to be part of Trump’s legal team in a Senate impeachment trial — argued in the Monday op-ed that while the cases are “not identical” they are “close enough.”

“Even if the high court were eventually to rule against the claims by President Trump, the fact that the justices decided to hear them, in effect, supports his constitutional contention that he had the right to challenge congressional subpoenas in court, or to demand that those issuing the subpoenas seek to enforce them through court,” Dershowitz wrote.

“It undercuts the contention by House Democrats that President Trump committed an impeachable offense by insisting on a court order before sending possibly privileged material to Congress.”

Dershowitz advised House Democrats to “seriously consider dropping this second article in light of the recent Supreme Court action.”

Do you think impeaching Trump would cause Democrats to lose the House?

Appearing recently on C-Span’s “Washington Journal,” the former law professor also shot down Democrats’ first article of impeachment: abuse of power.

“Presidents constantly take actions that are designed to help their electoral prospects,” he said.

“If you go back to abuse of power and allow that to be a criteria for impeachment, Abraham Lincoln suspended the writ of habeas corpus. Franklin Roosevelt confined 110,000 Japanese Americans in detention centers. John Kennedy authorized the tapping of Martin Luther King’s telephones. Every controversial president has been accused of abuse of power.”

Dershowitz said he does not even have to address whether it was right or wrong for Trump to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into alleged shady dealings by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine because the issue is whether Trump committed an impeachable offense.

“Abuse of power is simply not a criterion,” Dershowitz said. “If the framers wanted abuse of power as a criteria for removing the president, it would have been simple, just put it in the Constitution: treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors or abuse of power.”

In an appearance on CNN Saturday, the renowned defense attorney said, with a smile, he could not comment whether he may be representing Trump in a Senate impeachment trial.

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin responded to the prospect of his former law professor in that role.

“Not exactly what I expected in your criminal law class that that’s how you would culminate your career,” Toobin said.

It just may be the right move for Trump to have a high profile Democrat like Dershowitz arguing why the House impeachment case fails to meet the standards laid out by the Founders and should be dismissed out of hand.

No doubt it would irk Democrat lawmakers, much like the testimony of George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley did before the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

Democrats do not have the law or the facts on their side, which leaves them having to make up new standards as they stand on their desks and scream, “Trump did something wrong!”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







