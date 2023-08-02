Dershowitz Told Obama to Pound Sand After Then-POTUS Asked Him to Disinvite Geraldo from 75th Birthday

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz has come out and said that former President Barack Obama would only attend his 75th birthday in 2013 if former Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera was disinvited.

Notably, Dershowitz represented former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment.

He appeared on “The Charlie Kirk Show” Monday where he spoke about his alienation from the Democratic Party.

He said that for his 75th birthday, which took place in 2013, “President Obama was invited and he said he would come, but then when he heard that Geraldo Rivera was invited too, basically his office said, ‘unless you disinvite Geraldo Rivera, I’m not coming.'”

“And I’m a loyal guy, I said to the president of the United States no, Geraldo Rivera is coming, you can stay away, and the president of the United States stayed away from my 75th birthday because I invited Geraldo Rivera,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz added that he would say “no” to Obama “any day of the week.”

‘I believe in loyalty. I believe in friendships,” he said.

“I don’t agree with Geraldo on everything, but he’s my friend, so of course I invited him to my 75th birthday and I’m inviting him to my 85th birthday,” he continued.

Dershowitz noted that his defense of Trump has cost him.

His liberal friends have even begun to avoid him as of late simply because he’s defended Trump.

“My former friends on the radical left, one of them was walking yesterday on the beach and he saw me coming and he took a sharp right turn, went up to the top of the dunes, I thought he’d fall off to avoid even seeing me — and that’s the way it is today,” Dershowitz said.

The lawyer, who notably represented O.J. Simpson and Harvey Weinstein, as reported by U.K.’s Daily Mail, said he has been “canceled,” meaning shunned, by libraries, his synagogue, the community center, and Martha’s Vineyard over his defense of Trump.

“It’s just they just don’t want to hear opposing points of view — that’s not liberal — it’s called progressive, but it’s regressive,” Dershowitz told Kirk.

Kirk then asked Dershowitz why he keeps fighting despite not sharing the politics of Trump.

“What motivates you,” Kirk asked.

“My love of the Constitution, my love of America,” Dershowitz replied.

