DeSantis Admin Offers to Help Taylor Swift Fans After IRS Begins to Target Them

The IRS is saying “You Belong with Me” when it comes to a portion of profits individuals made from secondhand ticket sales.

The Wall Street Journal reported ticket-selling platforms, such as StubHub and Ticketmaster, will be required to give the IRS information on “users who sold more than $600 worth of tickets this year.”

The secondhand market boomed in 2023 as singer Taylor Swift embarked on her sold-out “Eras” tour.

That tour quickly made it a cruel summer for the wallets of “Swifties” as they learned all too well they would have to shell out thousands to get a chance to see the singer perform live.

StubHub sales of Swift concert tickets sold on average for $1,095, according to the outlet.

The resale market also exploded for fellow singers Beyonce and Harry Styles, as well as the first few MLS games of international soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The WSJ stated the law was a part of the Democrats’ “American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus relief package in early 2021” and is being implemented for the first time in 2023 after it was previously placed on hold.

While some fans fell deep into the lavender haze of making a profit off of tickets, they will now have to ultimately pay taxes on those profits — but perhaps not in The Sunshine State.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis wants to shake off the new law.

Patronis took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express that the state of Florida has bad blood with it.

“The IRS will target parents who resell their Taylor Swift tickets on cash-apps,” he posted.

Patronis then offered: “If the IRS comes after you tell us!”

In Doral this AM exposing this IRS. The IRS will target parents who resell their Taylor Swift tickets on cash-apps. If the IRS comes after you tell us! Submit your complaint to our IRS Transparency Portal at https://t.co/SlFG7RTRwL. We’re working on legislation NOW to fight it. pic.twitter.com/z42jiGUUS6 — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) September 27, 2023

Patronis linked to a form where individuals can file complaints against the IRS. He added that the Sunshine State is currently “working on legislation NOW to fight it.”

While fans will more than likely have to write Uncle Sam’s name on the black space of a check, Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer at tax-preparation company H&R Block, told the WSJ warned fans should keep track of how much they might owe.

“You don’t want something that’s supposed to be a really fun experience coming back to haunt you six months later,” Pickering warned.

