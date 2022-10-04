Parler Share
DeSantis Angrily Announces Almost All Post-Hurricane Looters Are Illegals, 'They Should Not Be Here at All'

 By Harold Hutchison and    October 4, 2022 at 1:48pm
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a Tuesday morning news conference that three of the four people arrested on charges of looting were illegally residing in the United States.

“Three of the four are illegal aliens, and so these are people that are foreigners. They’re illegally in our country, and not only that, they tried to loot and ransack in the aftermath of a natural disaster,” DeSantis said. “I mean, they should be prosecuted, but they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all.”

Lee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar Mejia Ortiz, Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, Brandon Mauricio Araya and Stephen Eduardo Sanchez Araya, Fox News reported. Ortiz faces a petit larceny charge, while the other three face charges of grand larceny.

“Right now, we have four cases of looting, and I’m proud to say they’re behind bars where they belong. Our residents are going to be safe,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, according to Fox.

“[T]hree of these subjects are here illegally in this country — Robert Mena, Brandon Araya, Stephen Araya — all arrested for stealing bottles on Fort Myers Beach during the hurricane,” Marceno noted. “They were located and arrested, and I’m going to tell, I’m not tolerating it again.”

DeSantis warned potential looters Friday that Florida was “a Second Amendment state” and that looting would not be tolerated. His remarks prompted criticism from MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Reid did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Harold Hutchison
