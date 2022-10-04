Parler Share
News

DeSantis Angrily Announces Almost All Post-Hurricane Looters Are Illegals, 'They Should Not Be Here at All'

 By Harold Hutchison and    October 4, 2022 at 1:48pm
Parler Share

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a Tuesday morning news conference that three of the four people arrested on charges of looting were illegally residing in the United States.

“Three of the four are illegal aliens, and so these are people that are foreigners. They’re illegally in our country, and not only that, they tried to loot and ransack in the aftermath of a natural disaster,” DeSantis said. “I mean, they should be prosecuted, but they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all.”

Lee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar Mejia Ortiz, Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, Brandon Mauricio Araya and Stephen Eduardo Sanchez Araya, Fox News reported. Ortiz faces a petit larceny charge, while the other three face charges of grand larceny.

Trending:
Republican Congressional Candidate Flips the Script on Debate Moderator When Asked 'Is Joe Biden President?'

“Right now, we have four cases of looting, and I’m proud to say they’re behind bars where they belong. Our residents are going to be safe,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, according to Fox.

“[T]hree of these subjects are here illegally in this country — Robert Mena, Brandon Araya, Stephen Araya — all arrested for stealing bottles on Fort Myers Beach during the hurricane,” Marceno noted. “They were located and arrested, and I’m going to tell, I’m not tolerating it again.”

DeSantis warned potential looters Friday that Florida was “a Second Amendment state” and that looting would not be tolerated. His remarks prompted criticism from MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Reid did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




House Republicans Call on DOI to Follow the Law - Carry Out Federal Oil and Gas Leasing
Chicago Teachers Are Acing Performance Evaluations, But Students' Scores Have Parents Wondering How
Mayra Flores Just Got Good News from Cook Political Report
Oregon School Board Fires 3 Healthy and Willing Teachers While State Suffers Mass Teacher Shortage
Despite Record-Breaking Fundraising, WI Dem Still Trailing Behind Republican for Senate Seat
See more...
Harold Hutchison




FL Firefighters Face Major EV Nightmare After Hurricane Ian - Tesla Catches on Fire from Salt in Water
Anne Heche Tragedy Continues - 13-Year-Old Son Caught in the Middle of Ugly Legal Fight
Meghan and Harry Diss Royal Family in Photo Days After First Official Portrait of King Is Revealed: Expert
Tourist Goes on Rampage, Starts Destroying Busts in Vatican After He's Denied Visit with Pope
DeSantis-Biden Florida Meeting May Create Game-Changing 2024 Election Contingency
See more...

Conversation