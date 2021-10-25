Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants his state to actively recruit police officers who have been forced out of their jobs elsewhere due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

During an interview Sunday on the Fox News show “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo, he said Florida is planning a special legislative session to push back against vaccine mandates.

“We’re actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and our sheriff’s departments. So, in the next legislative session, I’m going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5,000 bonus to any out-of-state law enforcement that relocates in Florida,” DeSantis stated.

Democrats fire unvaccinated American police officers and nurses. But gladly welcome unvaccinated illegal immigrants to your neighborhood. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 20, 2021

“So, NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle, if you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here. You can fill important needs for us, and we’ll compensate you as a result.”

DeSantis noted that many first responders previously had COVID-19 and recovered, “so they have strong protection.”

“And so I think that influences their decision on a lot of this, that they have already had it and recovered. And so they’re making no accommodations for that. They’re still pretending like that doesn’t even exist. And so that’s really, really troubling when you see that.”

DeSantis said that he will not submit quietly to President Joe Biden’s policy of vaccine mandates.

“What Biden’s doing is unconstitutional. He does not have the authority to do this,” DeSantis explained.

“In addition to taking away people’s personal choices, it will wreak havoc in the economy because even if a small percentage of these folks end up losing their jobs or voluntarily walking away, you’re going to have huge disruptions in medical, in logistics, in law enforcement,” he continued.

Both vaccinated & unvaccinated people get and spread COVID. How is it selfish to not get vaccinated when everyone can spread it? It’s selfish to force someone to inject their body with something they do not want or need. Free your mind from the psychosis that has taken over. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 24, 2021

“So in Florida, our policy’s very clear. We’re going to have a special session, and we’re going to say ‘nobody should lose their job based off these injections,’” he said.

In calling the special legislative session, DeSantis said freedom is on the line.

I will not let the heavy hand of government force Floridians to take a shot. That violates their constitutional rights, infringes on their medical freedom, and threatens their livelihoods. We will hold a Special Session to fight for Floridians’ freedom. #DontTreadOnFlorida pic.twitter.com/b8Owjxniqg — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 24, 2021

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots,” he said in a release on his website. “When the vaccines first came out, we worked very hard to provide it, particularly to our elderly, but we said from day one: we will make it available for all, but we will mandate it on none because ultimately we want individuals to make the determinations about what is right for them.”

“I want a state in which people are able to maintain their livelihoods, earn a living, and provide for their families. And if the federal government or big corporations are hurting people, then we have a responsibility to step up and lead.”

