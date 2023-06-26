DeSantis Announces Immigration Plan, Vows to Go Further Than Trump and Use 'Deadly Force'

Gov. Ron DeSantis staked out a comprehensive plan to bring an end to the most severe illegal immigration crisis in the nation’s history on Monday.

The insurgent Republican candidate for the presidency laid out policy to deter and deport illegal aliens from the country in a news conference at Eagle Pass, Texas — a national hot spot for the invasion of the southern border.

DeSantis made it clear that illegal aliens attempting to cut through wall barriers on the border would face deadly force under his administration.

“If you drop a couple of these cartel operatives, they’ll stop coming.”

NEW: GOP presidential candidate @RonDeSantis says under his administration, he would change rules of engagement to allow for deadly force to be used against illegal immigrants cutting through border wall.

“If you drop a couple of these cartel operatives, they’ll stop coming.” pic.twitter.com/tuFMFB9hY6 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 26, 2023

DeSantis criticized former President Donald Trump’s track record on immigration reduction and border security — accusing the leading contender for the Republican nomination of failing to deliver on the signature promises of his 2016 presidential campaign.

“Obama’s first four years had more deportations than Trump’s term,” DeSantis said of his rival’s record.

DeSantis pledged to empower local sheriffs to crack down on illegal immigration and transnational crime, comparing his approach to Trump’s.

“We’re more aggressive, in terms of our plan than anything he did, in empowering local officials.”

The Florida Republican pointed to administrations from both parties for failing to end an illegal immigration crisis that has facilitated drug smuggling and harmed the American quality of life.

“They didn’t really do anything in prior administrations to hold the drug cartels accountable.”

DeSantis did pledge to reinstate policies enacted under the Trump administration, such as the Remain in Mexico asylum policy.

“You are going to see a huge, huge reduction in the number of people that are even going to try to do this,” the governor predicted of migration after cracking down on asylum fraud.

Conservative author Ann Coulter heralded DeSantis’ immigration platform after his Eagle Pass speech.

Wouldn’t it be great to have a president who knew what he was talking about when he talked about immigration? <<DeSantis will defund and prosecute entities that aid or conspire to violate U.S. immigration laws.>> pic.twitter.com/GiaTSGdqu0 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 26, 2023

A record 2.76 million illegal aliens breached the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022, according to NBC News.

