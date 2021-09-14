Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a proposal on Tuesday to eliminate certain annual standardized tests in favor of shorter “progress monitoring” exams as part of an effort to drive the national Common Core standards from the state’s schools.

“Florida’s education focus should be students’ growth and how we restore the conversation between parents and teachers in support of students’ growth,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“In this final step to eradicate Common Core from our assessments, our administration is implementing the lessons learned from progress monitoring both during the state’s recovery and from our districts and schools that were already showing how we can better support students reaching their own unique growth goals,” the governor said.

Corcoran also spoke out about the important “next step” for the Sunshine State’s educational plans.

“Each year, Governor DeSantis’ administration has been committed to a data-driven approach to constantly improving how Florida provides supports to its teachers and turns the focus of education to how we impact our students, especially those representing achievement gaps,” he said in a statement.

“Florida is now taking the next great step — using what many districts and schools have already proven to be true — that progress monitoring is a school accountability system that puts great information in the hands of our teachers, early and meaningfully, so they can drive students’ growth,” Corcoran said.

DeSantis referred to Florida as the “Education State” in a Twitter post about the announcement on Tuesday.

“Today I announced our plan to make Florida the first state to fully transition to progress monitoring,” the governor said.

“No more FSA testing. No more Common Core,” he said.

Florida is the “Education State.” Today I announced our plan to make Florida the first state to fully transition to progress monitoring. No more FSA testing. No more Common Core. https://t.co/hgFjKLfVig — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 14, 2021

Common Core, a legacy of former President Barack Obama and his administration, has proved very unpopular with many Americans as it failed to deliver the promised results.

The DeSantis announcement followed his plan in May to send $1,000 bonuses to the state’s teachers and principals.

The governor announced the bonuses during an event at Baker County Middle School in Macclenny, thanking teachers and administrators for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re proud that we got the bonuses through,” DeSantis said, according to WFLX-TV. “We understand that it was a unique set of circumstances that many of our schools had to do.”

“Schools in Florida are open, and we’re saying thank you to our hard-working teachers in the classroom by giving them $1,000 bonuses and raises,” the governor tweeted.

Schools in Florida are open, and we’re saying thank you to our hard-working teachers in the classroom by giving them $1,000 bonuses and raises. #180Days #OpenSchools Watch live: https://t.co/fXlYaNB77a — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 26, 2021

“The bonuses will go to more than 3,600 principals and nearly 180,000 full-time classroom teachers for grades pre-K through 12th,” WTVJ-TV reported.

